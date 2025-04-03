IHOP Introduces New Menu Innovation for Spring Season

The International House of Pancakes, famously known as IHOP, recently introduced new menu items for the spring season of 2025. According to FSR Magazine, the American multinational pancake house restaurant chain, which specializes in American breakfast foods has launched new menu additions including Pancake of the Moment, new core items, as well as a revamped Kids Menu.

Notably, the famous restaurant chain’s new menu additions are for the whole family. Launched just in time for spring, IHOP's Pancake of the Moment will see unique pancake flavor innovations added to the menu every two months. This starts with the return of fan-favorite New York Cheesecake.

IHOP's new Pancake of the Moment offer explored

A combination specifically requested by guests, as per FSR Magazine, the restaurant chain will treat its fans with New York Cheesecake from April 1 through May 31. This item has been added to IHOP's menus nationwide as part of the Pancake of the Moment menu addition.

On April 1, 2025, teasing the return of the New York Cheesecake pancake to its fans on the social media platform Instagram, the restaurant chain wrote:

“We've got some berry good news: our original New York Cheesecake Pancake recipe is back! & that's no joke.”

Meanwhile, the famous New York Cheesecake Pancakes are filled with cheesecake bites and topped with glazed strawberries. Customers can get it as a combo, full stack, or side stack.

IHOP's new Core Menu explored

Highlighting the freshness and quality of its ingredients across categories, the new core menu additions of the American breakfast chain International House of Pancakes will cover trending and seasonal flavors, including:

Bananas Foster Pancakes, Crepes, & French Toast : Fans can enjoy March’s Pancake of the Month flavor as a new menu mainstay. First, they can select their preferred base, all of which is topped with fresh bananas and buttery brown sugar sauce, plus they can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra sweetness.

: Fans can enjoy March’s Pancake of the Month flavor as a new menu mainstay. First, they can select their preferred base, all of which is topped with fresh bananas and buttery brown sugar sauce, plus they can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for extra sweetness. Watermelonade Blast : A new addition to the mainstay menu, the Watermelonade Blast will feature lemonade garnished with a blast of sweet watermelon and tangy lime from a Watermelon Bomb Pop.

: A new addition to the mainstay menu, the Watermelonade Blast will feature lemonade garnished with a blast of sweet watermelon and tangy lime from a Watermelon Bomb Pop. Pineapple Splasher: Another core menu addition, the Pineapple Splasher is a blend of lemonade, lemon-lime soda, and pineapple syrup. It is topped with fresh pineapple and strawberries.

IHOP's revamped Kids Menu explored

The American restaurant chain has also revamped its Kids Menu. IHOP is offering its little customers a selection of fun and safe foods in a customizable and flexible format, which follows a three-step, choice-based menu.

This menu contains Mains, Sides, and Drinks, with Kids LiveWell (KLW) -qualified healthy meal options including:

Junior Protein Pancakes with Fruit: A new addition, this menu item is made with whole-grain rolled oats, barley, rye, and chia to provide at least nine grams of protein. It is topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices.

A new addition, this menu item is made with whole-grain rolled oats, barley, rye, and chia to provide at least nine grams of protein. It is topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices. Junior Breakfast Quesadilla: The new Junior Breakfast Quesadilla features scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla.

The new Junior Breakfast Quesadilla features scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a flour tortilla. Kid-Sized Cinnamon Dippers Dessert: A sweet treat, the new Kid-Sized Cinnamon Dippers Dessert contains four donut holes tossed in cinnamon sugar. It is served with chocolate dipping sauce.

About IHOP

IHOP was founded in 1958 in Toluca Lake, California, by Jerry Lapin, Al Lapin, and Albert Kallis. It expanded through franchising in 1960 and officially adopted the name "IHOP" in 1994, after first using it for marketing in 1973. Known for its breakfast offerings, IHOP has over 1,650 locations worldwide.

