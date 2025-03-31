Bojangles releases new Strawberry Cobbler: Price, availability, and more details explored

Bojangles, a Southern fast-food chain has recently introduced a new dessert to its menu, the Strawberry Cobbler. Renowned for its fried chicken and biscuits, the brand has introduced a fruity dessert addition to its lineup.

The official launch of Strawberry Cobbler occurred on March 27, 2025, at all US restaurant locations, where it remains available only for a certain period. Scarborough shared important information about the new dessert along with recommendations on which meals pair best with it.

Bojangles' latest addition: Strawberry cobbler

The Strawberry Cobbler highlights its golden buttery biscuit crust, which creates both texture as well as taste components. The biscuit tops a sweet and cooked-down strawberry mixture that results in a smooth filling. The dish combines baked sweet drizzle with its perfectly prepared strawberry filling into a tart fruity dessert.

Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu & Culinary Innovation at Bojangles, stated in a press release on March 27, 2025:

“Our new Strawberry Cobbler takes everything our fans love about Bojangles biscuits and tops it off with a fun, strawberry twist,”

He added:

“With its warm, buttery layers and sweet strawberry topping, this cobbler is the ultimate comfort food – perfect for breakfast, dessert or any time in between.”

Customers with dietary restrictions or allergies are recommended to check with their local restaurant for specific ingredient details.

Pricing details and availability

The standard cost of the dessert is $1.99 for a single serving, with selected locations providing family-size Strawberry Cobbler portions to customers who need a larger serving size.

Customers can obtain the dessert either during dining service or through takeout options during the special release period. Delivery through services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub at specific chains is also available.

Pairing suggestions with menu items

The Strawberry Cobbler can be enjoyed as a treat or can be paired to complement the choices from the original menu. For those looking to create a well-rounded meal, here are some pairings to consider:

The Bojangles' Cajun Chicken Biscuit & Strawberry Cobbler: the combination of Cajun Chicken Biscuit with its spicy flavors alongside Strawberry Cobbler provides a contrast of sweet and spicy tastes.

Two-piece Cobbler & Biscuit with Chicken Meal: the chicken Meal comes with two pieces of Cobbler & Biscuit that includes crispy fried chicken with a hot biscuit that can be followed by a fruity dessert.

Iced Tea & Cobbler: south-style iced tea functions well with Cobbler to reduce its sweetness and bring a refreshing element to the meal.

A combination of Southern-themed food along with Bojangles' signature biscuit crust offers an appealing dining opportunity for all customer groups. The Strawberry Cobbler presents a buttery crust alongside sweet, tangy strawberry filling, creating a pleasing flavor combination.

The temporary menu release of Strawberry Cobbler exists during a specified period only. Customers interested in this dessert must visit any of the participating restaurants because it will soon depart from the menus.

Fans of Southern desserts might find the Strawberry Cobbler delicious when consumed alone or with typical Bojangles menu options.

