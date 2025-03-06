Sonny's BBQ releases new Spring Menu: All you need to know

Sonny's BBQ has launched a limited-time spring menu starting March 3, 2025, featuring seasonal ingredients and returning fan-favorite dishes. Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell crafted the lineup. It includes sweet peach-inspired sauces, smoked wings, and the revival of the Brisket Grilled Cheese and Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls.

The menu emphasizes bold flavors like the new Sweet Peach BBQ Chicken and Hot Link Mac & Cheese. Available through spring, the offerings blend Snell's culinary inspirations with Sonny's BBQ's signature slow-smoked techniques. Seasonal sauces like Golden BBQ and Peach BBQ aim to balance tangy and sweet profiles.

Sweet Meets Smoky: Sonny's BBQ Spring Menu Highlights

The spring menu has returning favorites as well as new items (Image via Sonny's BBQ)

The Sonny's BBQ spring menu introduces six new items and two returning dishes. Appetizers include beer-battered Onion Rings seasoned with dry rub, cheese curds, and Seasonal Wings tossed in Golden BBQ or Sweet Peach BBQ Sauce.

Entrées include the Sweet Peach BBQ Chicken, grilled and sauced with peach-infused barbecue glaze. Meanwhile, the Premium Sides section adds Hot Link Mac & Cheese, topped with chopped hot links and cornbread crumbles.

Returning favorites like the Brisket Grilled Cheese (chopped brisket and queso on garlic bread) and Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls (filled with homemade cobbler and fried) cater to longtime fans. Another one is the Golden BBQ Tender Sandwich. Sauces such as the mustard-based Golden BBQ and the peach-flavored Sweet Peach BBQ are available for purchase.

Behind the Recipes: Pitmaster Shannon Snell’s Inspirations

Head Pitmaster Shannon Snell drew from personal memories to shape the menu. He recalled a Tampa barbecue joint's peach-smothered chicken, which inspired the Sweet Peach BBQ Sauce, saying:

"Sonny's spring seasonal menu pulls on core memories for me. The first time I had peach barbecue sauce was at a small barbecue joint in Tampa, right around the corner from the gym I went to growing up. They smothered it over chicken, creating a melting pot of flavors that stuck with me for years.

He continued:

"I wanted to bring that same unforgettable experience to our guests with a fresh, Sonny's twist. There's something about the rich, juicy flavor of Georgia peaches that pairs perfectly with our signature dishes."

The sauce pairs Georgia peaches with the brand's smoked meats, reflecting his goal to merge nostalgia with innovation. Snell collaborated with the chain's network of pitmasters to ensure dishes aligned with the brand's slow-cooked traditions. The Chicken Tender Sandwich, for example, uses jumbo tenders tossed in Golden BBQ Sauce, as it balances tangy and sweet flavors.

Loyalty Rewards and Limited-Time Offers

Members of the loyalty program can earn rewards with every order (Image via Sonny's BBQ)

Sonny's BBQ's loyalty program offers first-time users $5 off an entrée and points toward future discounts. Members earn rewards with each purchase, incentivizing repeat visits during the spring menu's limited run. The program complements seasonal offerings like the Peach Cobbler Egg Rolls, which are exclusive to the spring lineup.

The announcement also highlights franchise opportunities, underscoring the brand's growth across the Southeast. With nearly 100 locations, the brand continues to prioritize community initiatives, including its "Q the Kindness" program.

As they revive crowd-pleasing dishes and introduce peach-forward flavors in their spring menu, Sonny's BBQ aims to cater to both loyal patrons and new guests. The limited-time lineup and loyalty incentives reflect the chain's strategy of fostering connections through food while maintaining its roots in slow-smoked barbecue.

