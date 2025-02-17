“My boi the chicken god”— Internet reacts as Milwaukee rapper Chicken P feeds the homeless community chicken burgers

Milwaukee-based rap artist Chicken P began trending online after he recently purchased 500 burgers from a local McDonald’s to feed the homeless community. The incident took place on February 10.

"Really, I just be in the spirit sometimes. I just be wanting to give back, be riding around, there’s people outside cold, they got a million kids, walking, they’re freezing," Chicken P told Fox6 News.

Elijah Jones, the manager of the McDonald’s store, shared her thoughts on the gesture and stated:

“Me being me, I just come up front like, ‘Who ordered 500 burgers? That's a lot of burgers… I feel like that’s much respect, because everybody don’t do that,” Jones stated.

Elijah added that when she realized Chicken P’s intention, she “shook his hand” and “went back to make the burgers.”

According to Fox6 News, four employees prepared the order in about 45 minutes. Two of them cooked the hamburgers and the other two made cheeseburgers. The total cost for the 500 burgers exceeded $1,100.

In the wake of Chicken P's now-viral gesture, the internet has been buzzing with diverse reactions. For instance, Instagram user @souljaiam_king commented on The Neighborhood Talk’s post about it and said:

A netizen reacts to Chicken's gesture. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform:

Netizens react to Big Chicken's gesture. (Image via Instagram)

Social media users react to Little Chicken's gesture. (Image via Instagram)

Others continued to weigh in with their blessings and best wishes to the rapper for his contributions to the community.

Instagrammers react to Chicken's gesture. (Image via Instagram)

Notably, Chicken P told Fox6 News that he drove around for hours distributing burgers to underprivileged people in his hometown. He mentioned giving “each person two burgers,” and providing mothers with their children “20 burgers.”

More about Chicken P amid his feeding burgers to the homeless community

Rapper and social media personality/online content creator Chicken P, whose real name is Rahkeib Smith, is a prominent figure in Milwaukee’s deep and eccentric underground Slap Movement, described as a “regional approach to rap” that is unique to the city, according to his biography on All Music.

Also known as Little Chicken or Big Chicken, he launched his music career in 2016 with a blend of contemporary, Midwest, hardcore, and left-field rap with bass-heavy trap music.

Some of his notable works include the 2018 mixtape Chicken Scratch, the 2020 album Strictly 4 Tha Streetz, the 2022 mixtape BussaBrick Vol. 1: Deep in the Pot, and the 2024 full-length project Hardest N***a Livin’, along with the EP from the same year titled 4EvaLit.

His popular singles include Close to Me, Chick James, Ain’t Runnin’ Out, Look Like, People’s Favorite, Shark, Venting, and Rolling, among others. He performed at the 2024 One World Music Festival. The music video of Money Counter amassed over 4 million views on YouTube. He has more than 237,000 followers on Instagram.

The majority of Chicken P’s music has been released under his own label, Really Rich Empire, which is licensed to 10K Projects. He has collaborated with hip-hop artists such as MKE Verified, YTB Fatt, 42 Drugg, Baby Money, and Yung Bleu.

This is not the first time Little Chicken has distributed food to the homeless community. Last year, he did the same, and he plans to continue doing it “every other week," according to Fox6 News.

