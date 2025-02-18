Cracker Barrel introduces 9 new items for its Spring Menu: All you need to know

Cracker Barrel has unveiled its latest seasonal offerings with the launch of the Cracker Barrel Spring menu. Featuring nine new dishes, the updated menu includes a mix of sweet and savory options, from pancakes to seafood-inspired entrees.

The restaurant chain, known for its homestyle cooking, is bringing a fresh twist to its classic lineup with items like Oreo Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes, Shrimp n’ Grits, and a Pancake Latte.

With these additions, the brand aims to provide a variety of flavors suited for the changing season. To highlight the new menu, Cracker Barrel is offering guests the opportunity to enjoy these dishes for a limited time.

The seasonal menu emphasizes both breakfast and all-day dining options, with something for everyone, whether it’s a hearty shrimp dish or a refreshing Strawberry Peach Lemonade.

New breakfast highlights on the Cracker Barrel Spring menu

The Cracker Barrel Spring menu introduces new pancake varieties, including the Oreo Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes. This dish features fluffy pancakes layered with cheesecake filling and topped with Oreo cookie pieces, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle. It joins the existing Strawberry Cheesecake Pancakes, which come with powdered sugar, fresh strawberries, and strawberry syrup.

Additionally, Signature Pancake Platters have been introduced, offering six topping choices: Blueberry, Pecan, Chocolate Chip, Fresh Strawberry, Cinnamon Spiced Apples, and Country Peach. Each platter includes eggs cooked to order and a choice of bacon or smoked sausage.

New seafood-inspired entrees join the menu

Cajun Shrimp Skillet & Shrimp n' Grits (Image via Cracker Barrel)

For those looking for savory options, Cracker Barrel has added two shrimp-based dishes. The Louisiana-Style Shrimp Skillet features grilled shrimp cooked in a Creole-style sauce, served with seasoned rice, grilled Parmesan bread, and a choice of a countryside.

Another addition to the Cracker Barrel Spring menu is the Shrimp n’ Grits, which is now part of the all-day breakfast menu. This dish consists of shrimp cooked in a Creole-style sauce with Andouille sausage, onions, celery, and red peppers, served over creamy grits with grilled Parmesan sourdough bread.

Appetizers and desserts round out the new offerings

Crispy Onion Petals & Strawberry Icebox Pie (Image via Cracker Barrel)

The Cracker Barrel Spring menu also includes new appetizers and desserts. The Onion Petals with Country Comeback Sauce offers a shareable starter featuring crispy battered onions, lightly seasoned and served with a signature dipping sauce.

For dessert, the Strawberry Icebox Pie is making its debut. This treat consists of a creamy pie filling inside a graham cracker crust, finished with whipped topping and fresh sliced strawberries.

Beverages inspired by classic flavors

Pancake Latte & Strawberry Peach Lemonade and Spritzer (Image via Cracker Barrel)

Along with food additions, the Cracker Barrel Spring menu brings new drink options. The Pancake Latte, available hot or iced, is made with espresso, steamed milk, and a maple syrup-inspired flavor, topped with whipped cream.

The Strawberry Peach Lemonade and Spritzer provide a fruity, refreshing option. Made with strawberry and peach purée, the lemonade can also be ordered as a brunch spritzer, which includes Moscato wine.

The Cracker Barrel Spring menu is available for a limited time at participating locations. With a variety of sweet and savory options, the seasonal offerings aim to bring fresh flavors to guests during the spring months. Those interested in trying the new items can visit their nearest Cracker Barrel or check the official website for more details.

