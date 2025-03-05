M&M's introduces its first-ever Fun Club rewards program: All you need to know about the free loyalty program

M&M's, one of the most iconic candy brands in the world, has recently launched its first-ever royalty program: the Fun Club rewards program. Officially introduced on February 26, 2025, the Fun Club is a loyalty experience where members can earn exclusive rewards.

Fans can sign up for the club by visiting the official website starting February 26, 2025. The special initiative by the candy brand is available for people aged 18 and up.

Introduction to M&M's Fun Club rewards program

A membership program for customers (Image via mms.com)

The Fun Club rewards program is a complimentary membership loyalty program for customers who admire the brand. With each purchase of the products, members can gather points, which can be redeemed for various rewards.

The rewards include special offers, discounts, exclusive prizes, limited-time experiences, and more. With this latest loyalty program, the brand aims to engage with its customers beyond a simple purchase.

How to join the Fun Rewards program

Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer at Mars Wrigley North America, said in a statement:

''Our M&M'S fans are some of the most fun, loyal, and creative people, so we created the M&M'S Fun Club to give them a place to enjoy our delicious products, score sweet rewards and prizes, and most importantly, celebrate the power of fun."

She continued:

"We're delighted to kick-off the M&M'S Fun Club with a one-of-a-kind experience like the M&M'S store sleepover, to give fans a taste of the unique experiences, products, and exciting prizes the brand has in-store.''

Joining the fun rewards program is quite simple. One can begin by signing in on the official website (at mms.com/fun-club). Once registered, individuals will become official members to gain personalized rewards and offers. Members can earn points through various activities, by engaging with the brand on social media or participating in exclusive challenges.

Social media and community benefits

The brand has been known for its playful social media presence, but this latest rewards program takes it to another level. Members of the rewards program can share their brand experience online by participating in exclusive challenges.

The Fun Club includes a special online community where members can connect and share their favorite memories. Customers can also vote for future launches and product designs.

Furthermore, to celebrate the launch of the loyalty program, an exclusive sleepover event will be held on March 25, 2025, at the brand's Times Square store in New York City. One lucky winner along with four friends will get to experience the unique sleepover in the store, followed up with fun activities and interactions.

Past programs by the brand

Over the years, the brand has launched numerous programs and campaigns for its customers to engage with. One of their most popular initiatives was the M&M's color vote in 2017, where fans voted for a new color of candy. The brand has also offered personalized candies, which made them perfect for special events.

Moreover, the Spokescandies campaign introduced animated M&M's characters, each having a distinct persona. The characters have been serving as the brand mascots since then and have been an iconic part of the brand's online presence, appearing in various advertisements and media interactions.

This new Fun Club loyalty program is a blend of exciting rewards and activities offered by the brand in the past, with an easy sign-up process. It is sure to become an exciting opportunity for candy lovers.

