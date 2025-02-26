Wingstop releases new Crispier Chicken Tenders: Availability, related offers, and more details explored

Wingstop has announced new Crispier Chicken Tenders for its fans this month. As the name suggests, these are crispier than the normal chicken tenders and come with a wide choice of sauces.

Wingstop was founded by Antonio Swad and Bernadette Fiaschetti in 1994 in Texas. It has grown to become one of the most popular fast-food chains in the United States and various other countries. It is known for its in-bone dishes and sauces.

However, chicken tenders are also a beloved item on the menu and the chain is bringing a newer version of it.

Wingstop's new Crispier Chicken Tenders

The new chicken tenders will feature the chain's classic tenders but with a crispier coating. It will provide a great crunch but retain the juicy chicken inside. Customers can choose from 12 different flavor options for these tenders. They vary in heat scale or between a dry or a wet topping. The flavor options are:

Classic

Garlic Parmesan

Hawaiian

Lemon Pepper

Hickory Smoked BBQ

Louisiana Rub

Brazilian Citrus Pepper

Original

Spicy Korean Q

Mango Habanero

Atomic

Sweet Chili Glaze (limited edition)

Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer Mark Christenson said in a press release:

“Chicken tenders are everywhere, but let’s be honest, no one can do flavor like Wingstop. Our new crispy tenders are hand sauced-and-tossed in our bold flavors, satisfying the cravings of our loyal fans and bringing new guests into Wingstop to experience flavor – our key differentiator.”

These tenders come with the brand's iconic ranch dip. A combo that features three tenders, fries, a drink, and a ranch dip will cost you $9.99. Whereas, a combo with six of these tenders, 16 boneless wings, large fries, and three dips will cost $23.99.

Wingstop introduces free Chicken Tenders offer

Customers can also get to try these chicken tenders for free! Wingstop is giving its fans an opportunity to get two tenders for free. They are giving away 1 million chicken tenders, starting February 24.

Interested individuals can go to www.wingstopmilliontendergiveaway.com and get a coupon code. They can then use this coupon code to get two pieces of chicken tenders for free with their orders. This offer started on February 24 and is valid until March 31.

There are 500,000 coupon codes and the chain gives away a few codes every day on the aforementioned website. The coupon will be valid until March 31, 2025. Customers can choose out of 12 sauce options for their free chicken tenders.

Wingstop set to launch another restaurant in Apple Valley

As it continues to grow in popularity, Wingstop is set to open another restaurant in Apple Valley, California, this year. The outlet is already under construction and the hiring process is ongoing as well.

As per Daily Press, this new outlet is present near Slater Bros in the Apple Valley Square shopping center. For now, the store's windows read "Coming Soon". There is also a poster with a QR code for individuals who might want to work at the outlet. It says "Now Hiring! Apply Today".

Some fans are excited to see the restaurant opening near them, as Alberto Bernal told the Daily Press:

"We live by Apple Valley High School, but have to drive across town to the Wingstop off Highway 18. Now, we can call in our order, and it’ll be a three-minute drive to pick it up.”

There is no official date of opening yet but the company is certainly becoming a fan-favorite with rising demands and exciting offers.

