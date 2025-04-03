BIGGBY COFFEE introduces new Spring-inspired menu: Flavors, special offers, and all you need to know

BIGGBY COFFEE, the American coffeehouse franchise, has announced a new Limited Time Only (LTO) Spring menu. According to RestaurantNews, the brand will treat its fans to a new lineup of floral, fruity, and savory food and drink items from April 1 to May 21, 2025.

Ad

To celebrate the seasonal shift, the coffeehouse is putting the lavender and MelonBerry flavor in the spotlight by offering patrons hot, iced and frozen beverages.

Teasing their new Spring-inspired menu items, the coffeehouse took to Instagram on April 1, 2025, and wrote:

“Let’s get things blooming! Helloooo Spring! We missed you!”

Ad

Notably, this seasonal menu will also feature food items and exclusive promotions, including Mother's Day specials and National Tea Day.

BIGGBY COFFEE's new Spring-inspired flavors explored

1) Lavender-based drinks

BIGGBY COFFEE's spring menu features several lavender-based drinks, including Honey Lavender Latte, White Lavender Matcha Tea Latte, Lavender London Fog, White Lavender Sweet Foam Cold Brew, and Lavender Lemonade.

Meanwhile, the coffeehouse is also offering sugar-free lavender syrup for customers who prefer a zero sugar option.

Ad

2) MelonBerry Syrup-based drinks

Ad

The American coffeehouse franchise has also introduced an exclusive new flavor of MelonBerry Syrup to its spring 2025 menu.

Bursting with raspberry, strawberry and a hint of watermelon flavor, the brand will be serving the MelonBerry Syrup in two refreshing forms.

Customers can either order MelonBerry BIGGBY Blast in both iced and frozen, or go for MelonBerry Creme Freeze, which is a lemonade-based drink.

Notably, the syrup can also be enjoyed with other drinks, including any BIGGBY Blast, Red Bull Mocktail, Creme Freeze, lemonade, or tea.

Ad

BIGGBY COFFEE's Spring 2025 food offerings

The coffeehouse has also added two fan-favorite and returning food offerings to its spring menu. These include:

Lemon Muffin: This sweet treat is a moist and zesty lemon cake which is topped with a sweet streusel crumble.

This sweet treat is a moist and zesty lemon cake which is topped with a sweet streusel crumble. Sausage Cheddar Biscuit with Honey: Returning for its second season, the Sausage Cheddar Biscuit will feature biscuit, sausage patty, cheddar cheese, and a swirl of sweet honey.

Notably, patrons can also order Egg & Cheese Biscuit with Honey and Biscuits with Honey as a quick and savory snack or as breakfast.

Ad

BIGGBY COFFEE's Spring-special promotions

Besides the new spring menu, the popular coffeehouse is offering exciting and exclusive promotions from April 1 to May 21, 2025. These promotional offers include:

National Tea Day offer: Fans can celebrate National Tea Day on April 21 with $1 off all tea beverages.

Fans can celebrate National Tea Day on April 21 with $1 off all tea beverages. Mother’s Day offer: To mark the Mother’s Day celebration on May 11, the brand is offering a BOGO free or $1 off any drink, any size.

To mark the Mother’s Day celebration on May 11, the brand is offering a BOGO free or $1 off any drink, any size. Spring Bundles offer: Another offer is Spring Bundles, which is available through May 21. For $5, fans can get 16 16-oz Hot or Iced Coffee plus a Muffin. For $7, the brand is offering 16oz Hot or Iced Coffee plus a Bragel, and for $9, a 16oz Hot or Iced Signature Latte plus a Bragel.

Ad

About BIGGBY COFFEE

Based in East Lansing, Michigan, BIGGBY COFFEE initially began its operations with a single store on March 15, 1995. It was founded by Bob Fish and Michael McFall and was later made a franchise concept.

Today, the coffeehouse has over 430 cafes across many US states, including Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Idaho, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kentucky and Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback