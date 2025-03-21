First Watch’s Spring Menu 2025: Items, availability, and more details explored

First Watch’s Spring Menu has returned for 2025, introducing seasonal dishes like Wild Berry Lavender French Toast and The B.E.C. sandwich. Launched on March 18, the menu features five limited-time items available nationwide through May 26, excluding select locations like Tampa Bay and a few recently opened restaurants.

The offerings offer fresh ingredients, aligning with First Watch’s “Follow the Sun” sourcing strategy, which rotates menus five times yearly.

Shane Schaibly, Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy, highlighted the Wild Berry Lavender French Toast as a standout in the press release, blending berries and lavender for a “light, floral flavor.”

First Watch’s Spring Menu also includes savory options like the SoCal Breakfast Hash and Bacon Cheddar Cornbread.

What’s on First Watch’s Spring Menu

The First Watch’s Spring Menu 2025 includes five dishes and a beverage:

Wild Berry Lavender French Toast : Custard-dipped challah bread topped with strawberries, blueberries, berry compote, lavender whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread crumbles.

: Custard-dipped challah bread topped with strawberries, blueberries, berry compote, lavender whipped cream, and spiced gingerbread crumbles. The B.E.C. : A breakfast sandwich with bacon, cage-free eggs, cheddar, pickled peppers, arugula, and chili-garlic aioli on sourdough, served with lemon-dressed greens.

: A breakfast sandwich with bacon, cage-free eggs, cheddar, pickled peppers, arugula, and chili-garlic aioli on sourdough, served with lemon-dressed greens. SoCal Breakfast Hash : Potato hash with bacon, chicken, peppers, eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, and jalapeño crema, served with tortillas.

: Potato hash with bacon, chicken, peppers, eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, and jalapeño crema, served with tortillas. Bacon Cheddar Cornbread : Fresh cornbread baked with cheddar, Monterey Jack, bacon, and scallions, topped with honey butter.

: Fresh cornbread baked with cheddar, Monterey Jack, bacon, and scallions, topped with honey butter. Pineapple Express: A juice blend of pineapple, orange, coconut water, lime, and agave with a minty rim.

These items join First Watch’s all-day breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings.

Availability and timeframe

First Watch’s Spring Menu is available at over 570 locations across 30 states until May 26, 2025. It is not offered in the Tampa Bay area or select new restaurants. The chain operates daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with dine-in, pickup, and delivery options. Customers can check local availability on the First Watch website or app.

The culinary inspiration behind the menu

Wild Berry Lavender French Toast (Image via First Watch)

First Watch's Senior Vice President of Culinary Strategy, Shane Schaibly described the Wild Berry Lavender French Toast in a press release on March 18, 2025:

“The Wild Berry Lavender French Toast captures everything we love about spring. We’ve paired fresh berries with lavender to bring a light, floral flavor that redefines French toast and takes it to the next level.”

The dish combines seasonal berries with floral lavender to modernize traditional French toast. The B.E.C. sandwich and SoCal Breakfast Hash incorporate house-pickled peppers and jalapeño crema, reflecting First Watch’s focus on bold, layered flavors.

Sourcing and seasonal strategy

First Watch’s Spring Menu follows its “Follow the Sun” approach and prioritizes seasonal produce and regional suppliers. The chain updates its menu five times yearly, a strategy that has earned national recognition for innovation. Past award-winning items include the Braised Short Rib Omelet, which claimed a MenuMasters honor in 2022.

Dietary and operational details

All eggs used in First Watch’s Spring Menu are cage-free, and the bacon is hardwood-smoked. The Pineapple Express beverage is vegan-friendly, while the Bacon Cheddar Cornbread contains dairy and pork.

First Watch does not offer dinner service, maintaining its daytime dining focus with hours ending at 2:30 p.m. Customers can explore the full Spring Menu on First Watch’s website or social media channels.

First Watch’s Spring Menu 2025 blends seasonal ingredients with chef-driven creativity, available for a limited time at most locations. With options ranging from sweet to savory, the lineup aims to refresh the brand’s daytime dining experience. For those outside excluded regions, the window to try these dishes closes on May 26.

