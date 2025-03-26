5 unique McDonald's offerings from around the world

Beyond the fan-favorite Big Mac and fries, the American multinational fast food chain McDonald's serves many interesting dishes at its international locations. Inspired by regional tastes, the brand tries to comply with local traditions in every country where they have restaurants.

The fast-food restaurant chain has continued its rapid growth for nearly 70 years and has become one of the world's leading fast-food chains, with restaurants in over 100 countries. While typically known for its burgers and fries, its menu also includes other offerings like fish, salads, breakfast, and seasonal options.

Embracing digital technology while maintaining its core values and brand identity, the restaurant chain goes far beyond the U.S. markets. It enjoys international growth due to its ability to adapt to local markets, tastes, likes, and ingredients.

According to the company, it morphs its menus to suit the various expectations of its fans, including billions of local customers. The website says:

"We're keen to respect cultural differences and so every country has its own policy of developing menu items. You will still be able to buy the most iconic items on our menu, such as our famous Big Mac, wherever you are in the world, and every single one of our restaurants meets the same high quality standards we take pride in."

This list explores five unique menu items that the fast-food restaurant chain McDonald's offers at its various locations worldwide.

Here are five unique McDonald's menu items from around the world

1) Tomato & Mozzarella Panzerotti

The Tomato & Mozzarella Panzerotti are mini calzone-type bites. Filled with 100% Italian tomato and mozzarella, fans can get these local cuisine-inspired snack bites at the fast food restaurant's locations in Italy.

2) Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine

The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine is only offered in Québec (Image via McDonald's)

Honoring Canadian cuisine, the fast food giant offers Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine at its locations only in Québec, Canada. However, it's not a Mickey D menu without a spin.

Featuring their world-famous fries topped with stringy cheese curds, gravy, and crispy pieces of 100% Canadian-raised seasoned chicken, the Spicy Buffalo Chicken Poutine is drizzled with spicy Buffalo sauce and chopped green onions.

3) Bubur Ayam McD

According to Eat This, Not That, the fast food restaurant chain offers a porridge-based dish to its Asian audiences in Malaysia and Indonesia. Inspired by mom's cooking, this McDonald's menu item features chicken strips, spring onions, sliced ginger, diced chilies, and fried shallots.

4) Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti

Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti is a pasta offering (Image via McDonald's)

In the Philippines, fans of the fast food restaurant chain can order Chicken McDo with McSpaghetti. According to the brand's website, this pasta-based dish features a piece of crispy, golden brown chicken served with the classic spaghetti with ground beef and signature red sauce.

Notably, according to Eat This, Not That, the McSpaghetti flopped in the U.S. when the fast food restaurant chain released it in the 1970s.

5) McVegan

McVegan features a seasoned soy burger and egg-free mayonnaise (Image via McDonald's)

According to Eat This, Not That, the McVegan burger, first introduced in 2017, is a permanent menu item in Finland and Sweden locations. This menu item does not contain animal by-products.

The vegan burger McVegan features a seasoned soy burger and egg-free mayonnaise, with ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce, and tomato added. Fans can also enjoy this gluten-free bread offering.

McDonald's history

Brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald first founded the brand in 1940 as a barbecue drive-in restaurant in San Bernardino, California. Contributing to the fast food system in America, the brand later evolved into providing a streamlined menu of hamburgers, fries, and milkshakes.

Now recognized as one of the largest quick-service restaurant chains in the world, the company has grown through its franchise model and has more than 13,000 restaurants across the United States. The fast food chain also operates in over 100 countries and territories, with over 43,000 restaurants globally.

