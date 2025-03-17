How to make Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Spaghetti Soup? Recipe explored

Renowned chef and television personality, Giada De Laurentiis, is known for sharing her modern take on traditional Italian cuisine. She often shares recipes on her social media handle and her e-commerce platform Giadzy. Recently, she shared an easy-to-make Lemon Spaghetti Soup on her Instagram page.

The restaurateur and cookbook author has been making this citrusy rendition of chicken soup for more than a decade. This comfort bowl recipe of Giada De Laurentiis takes approximately 30 minutes to cook apart from 15 minutes of preparation time. Those looking for a different non-egg broth chicken soup can try this recipe.

Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Spaghetti Soup is made with 10 easy-to-get ingredients

The Italian-American chef, Giada De Laurentiis' gained recognition from her shows on Food Network. The Everyday Italian star also launched her brand Giadzy which sells superfoods, giftboxes, and other pantry items. The chef-turned-entrepreneur also shares her recipes on the Giadzy website.

The recipe for Lemon Spaghetti Soup was also shared on the website. Giada De Laurentiis' also shared this recipe in her February 3 Instagram post. The chef describes this dish in the following words:

"Chicken noodle soup really is the ultimate feel-good recipe when you need a bowl of comfort, and this is my take on the classic. I call it Lemon Spaghetti Soup, paying homage to my Lemon Spaghetti, because of - you guessed it - the addition of lemon and spaghetti! "

Giada De Laurentiis further wrote,

"You can use any pasta shape in this soup, but I thought it was fun to break up little pieces of spaghetti chitarra to really hit the theme."

The description continued,

"I love this recipe because it's so quick to whip up as far as a soup goes, and you can start it with a storebought rotisserie chicken, or leftovers. It's so nourishing. Serve it with some nice Italian bread to soak up the savory lemony broth!"

Ingredients required:

Low-sodium chicken broth- 6 cups Fresh lemon juice - 1/3 cup or about 2 lemons Kosher salt Dried bay leaf - 1 leaf Parmigiano Reggiano cheese rind - 12-inch piece Carrots peeled and sliced into 1/4-inch pieces - 2 medium Any pasta, preferably broken-up spaghetti chitarra - 1 cup Diced cooked rotisserie chicken, preferably breast meat - 2 cups Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley - 1/4 cup Grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese - 1 cup

How to prepare Giada De Laurentiis' Lemon Spaghetti Soup?

Step 1: Take a large stockpot, put the chicken broth in it, and add fresh lemon juice, bay leaf, and Parmesan rind to it. Boil the mixture over medium-high heat.

Now, toss the sliced carrots into this broth and let them cook for 5 to 8 minutes until they become tender.

Add the pasta to this boiling blend and further cook it for 4 to 5 minutes. While cooking, stir the pasta continually to avoid the clustering of pasta.

It is time to add diced rotisserie chicken to the soup and cook it for only 2 to 3 minutes.

Remove the parmesan rind and bay leaf from the soup and toss some grated Romano cheese and chopped parsley into the soup.

Finally, add kosher salt as per the taste preference. Before serving the soup, garnish it with the remaining Romano cheese.

Foodies can further explore more of Giada De Laurentiis' recipes on Giadzy. Interested food lovers can follow her for more cooking tips and guides.

