Red Robin introduces new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger: All you need to know

Red Robin has introduced a new exciting burger - Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger. This is a limited time burger that will be available during the college basketball season.

Founded in 1940 in Washington by Gerry Kingen, Red Robin has grown on to become a popular casual dining place in the United States and Canada. It is known for its excellent burgers, sandwiches, and even milkshakes.

For the college basketball season this year, the chain has released a new offering. Let's check it out further.

Red Robin's Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger

Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger (Image credits: Red Robin)

The new offering comes in two variants inspired by the basketball points system - two-pointer and three-pointer.

The three-pointer Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger features three juicy and well caramelized beef patties. It also has four strips of hardwood-smoked bacon, six slices of American cheese, and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce between toasted buns.

The two-pointer, meanwhile, features two beef patties, four strips of hardwood-smoke bacon, four slices of American cheese, and Red's Secret Tavern Sauce.

Introducing the new burger, the President and CEO of Red Robin, GJ Hart, said in a press release (via FSR Magazine):

“We wanted to give our guests another tasty reason to enjoy our ‘game-changing’ new and improved gourmet burgers while watching the basketball games with friends. The Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger takes classic flavors to epic proportions and was created to deliver maximum flavor. We invite basketball and burger lovers to join us for a bite and experience what the new Red Robin is all about!”

The Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheesburger comes with a choice of one bottomless side. Customers can choose between steak fries, Yukon chips, sweet potato fries, garlic fries, steamed broccoli, garlic parmesan broccoli, coleslaw or a side salad.

Note: The bottomless feature only works at outlets and not on online delivery.

Availability

The new Buzzer Beater Bacon Cheeseburger will be available from March 3, 2025 to April 7, 2025, at the chain's outlets or through their website or app.

The casual restaurant chain is also introducing $0 delivery fee on their website or app between April 5 and April 7.

Red Robin set to close around 70 outlets as it looks to turnaround finances

As per a report from The Mirror US, Red Robin saw a 7.7 percent decline in revenue in the fourth quarter of last year as compared to the previous year. Its deficit in the fourth quarter increased from $13.7 million to $39.7 million. Their net loss increased to $77.5 million in 2024 as compared to $21.2 million in 2023.

Hence, the restaurant is now set to close around 70 outlets across the country. The company statement read (via MSN):

"During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company closed one restaurant location upon expiration of the lease and is evaluating alternatives for approximately 70 underperforming restaurant locations, including closure upon expiration of the current lease term."

Meanwhile, CEO and President, GJ Hart, explained:

"As we look to 2025 and beyond, our team will focus on two key priorities: bringing guests back into our restaurants for moments of connection over crave-able food that only Red Robin can provide and an accelerated effort to gain efficiency in our operations and deliver growth in restaurant and corporate-level profitability while maintaining the improved guest experience that we have developed over the past two years."

The company will look to generate around $5.8 million in profits by selling around 70 restaurants.

