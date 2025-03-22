Red Robin’s releases new limited-time Hot Honey Menu: Items, availability, and more details explored

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brew, known for its elaborate menu offerings, has announced an exciting collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey. This partnership, known for its smooth, hot honey punch, will bring a sweet yet spicy twist to the menu items.

Ad

Customers will experience a bold and flavorful take on Red Robin's delicacies. The highly anticipated limited-time collab will officially launch on March 24, 2025, and will be available at all participating locations nationwide.

The fresh Hot Honey menu offers a variety of sweet and spicy dishes, all infused with Mike's Hot Honey. This brand is known for its balanced flavors of sweet honey and fiery chili peppers. People who like their food with a kick might find these new menu items right up their alley.

Ad

Red Robin's Hot Honey menu: An overview

A wide range of spicy offerings to choose from (Image via Getty)

The new menu offerings might appeal to individuals who enjoy a bit of heat in their meals.

Ad

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Calories: Approximately 761 calories

Price: $13.99

One of the standout items on the menu is a hot honey crispy chicken sandwich featuring fried chicken breast drizzled with Mikes hot honey and topped off with green chili aioli, shredded cabbage, and jalapenos. Served on a toasted brioche bun, this sandwich can be paired well with their signature bottomless steak fries.

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

Calories: Approximately 1,200 calories per pizza

Price: $11.99

The hot honey pepperoni pizza is an addition to their Donatos Pizza Selection. Topped with a family-style pepperoni, smoked provolone, and fresh mozzarella, this classic offering is finished with a generous drizzle of hot honey for a sweet, spicy finish.

Ad

Hot Honey Wings

Calories: Approximately 595 calories per serving

Price: $10.99

Available in bone-in and boneless options, these crispy wings are tossed with Mike's Hot Honey and red pepper flakes for an extra kick. To balance out the heat, they are served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Mango Passion Lemonade

Calories: Approximately 200 calories per serving

Price: $3.99

Red Robin has created a mild tropical drink called Mango Passion Lemonade to balance out the spicy kick of their Hot Honey items. This beverage mixes the tastes of Mango and Passion fruit with Minute Maid lemonade. Guests can add a touch of Tajin to their drinks, which helps offset the sweetness.

Ad

Spicy Passion Mango Margarita

Calories: Approximately 300 calories per serving

Price: $9.99

The Spicy Passion Mango Margarita is a fiery adult drink that blends passion fruit and mango flavors. This cocktail mixes Milagro Reposado tequila, Cointreau agave, fresh lime juice, and fresh fruits. The drink has jalapenos and a tajin seasoning rim to give it an extra spicy punch.

Everything Caesar Salad

Calories: Approximately 661 calories

Price: $11.49

The Everything Caesar salad offers a lighter option alongside the spicy menu choices. This salad contains grilled chicken breast, fresh romaine lettuce, chopped tomatoes, and everything Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Ad

Everything Chicken Caesar Wrap

Calories: Approximately 800 calories

Price: $12.49

The Everything Chicken Caesar wrap includes all the classic ingredients of a Caesar salad but is wrapped in a soft flour tortilla. Served with Red Robbins bottomless sides, this wrap can be a convenient choice for those on the go.

Launch date and availability

A devour-worthy menu packed with heat (Image via Getty)

The Hot Honey-inspired menu will officially launch on March 24, 2025, for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

Ad

Brian Sullivan, the executive chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation at Red Robin, stated in a press release on March 8, 2025:

"More than ever, restaurant-goers are looking to pursue adventurous dining options, and partnering with Mike's Hot Honey was the perfect way to bring more innovation and bold flavors to Red Robin guests, the sweet and spicy combination is exactly the kind of flavor people are craving."

Ad

Further adding:

"Every dish on this menu is packed with flavor that's guaranteed to leave guests buzzing with excitement. This is what the new Red Robin is all about!"

Individuals looking forward to the newest menu addition should check with their local Red Robin restaurant to confirm availability.

Red Robin's collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey is a spicy take on their menu. The striking flavor of sweet and spicy would make these savory dishes stand out. The Hot Honey menu can also be customized, as the restaurant allows customers to add Mike's Hot Honey to any menu item for an additional charge.

Since it is a limited-time menu, interested customers are suggested to check out their nearest location to savor the heat of Mike's Hot Honey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback