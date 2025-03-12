Chipotle announces new Honey Chicken menu: Where to buy, price, and more to know

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a new limited time protein item on their menu, the Honey Chicken. Available at Chipotle locations across the US, the dish features grilled chicken marinated in Mexican flavors, smoked chipotle peppers and wildflower honey, The Honey Chicken can be ordered with most of the entrée items on the menu, including tacos, quesedillas and burrito bowls.

While Reward members received exclusive early access through the app and website on March 6, 2025, the protein option is now available to order in-store and via the app and website as of March 7, 2025. The prices may vary by location, and the entrée that the Honey chicken is ordered with. The Honey Chicken dish will be available for a limited time until supplies last.

More about the new Honey Chicken at Chipotle

The new Honey Chicken combines spicy and sweet ingredients to create what the food chain calls a "swicy" flavor. It features grilled chicken seasoned with Mexican spices and marinated in a mix of seared and smoked chipotle peppers and wildflower honey.

The Honey Chicken performed well in test markets, according to the press release put out by Chipotle on March 6, 2025. The press release stated that the label tested the new offering in Nashville, Tennessee, and Sacramento, California in 2024, and received positive feedback. Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, shed light on the new item:

"Chipotle Honey Chicken was our top performing limited time offer in test markets and we're excited for guests to taste this bold, new protein with their go-to order. The delicate balance of heat and a touch of sweet pairs perfectly with our real ingredients prepared fresh every day."

How to order the Honey Chicken?

The new Honey Chicken can be added into any of the customizable entrée items on the menu, including burritos, bowls, tacos, and salads. It is featured on the app's "Most Popular Chipotle Honey Chicken Bowl", which features chicken with white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, tomato salsa, chilli-corn salsa, sour cream, cheese and lettuce.

All Recipes tried the new chicken in a quesadilla and a burrito bowl. Reminiscent of the popular Honey Vinaigrette dressing, the Honey Chicken's flavor shines through in the quesadilla, it reportedly pairs well with the chain's popular bowls as well.

Menus featuring honey

The National Restaurant Association identified honey as a leading ingredient for 2025 in their 'What's Hot 2025 Culinary Forecast', as reported by Food and Wine.

"Honey is the bee’s knees for 2025. Honey and seeds and hot honey top both the ingredients and flavors/condiments categories, respectively, in this year’s What’s Hot forecast."

Many food chains have been bringing out new honey-inspired menu items, in line with trends. In June 2024, Dunkin' also collaborated with Mike's Hot Honey for some items for its summer menu, including the Hot Honey Snackin' Bacon. In July 2024, Pizza Hut also lauched the Hot Honey Drizzle Pizza and Chicken wings.

In February 2025, KFC also teamed up with Mike's Hot Honey for a limited edition Hot Honey menu. Taco Bell recently dropped their 2025 summer menu at Live Mas Live 2025, where they launched 30 new items, including a few sauces. The Mike's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce was among the new launches, as reported by Forbes.

