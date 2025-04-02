Starbucks introduces 6 new beverages to its grocery lineup: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Starbucks, the renowned beverage brand, continues to expand its ready-to-drink (RTD) lineup with the introduction of two new product ranges. Launched on March 24, 2025, the latest additions—Frappuccino Lite and Iced Energy drinks—are now rolling out in stores across the United States.

With Frappuccino Lite and Iced Energy drinks, the brand is introducing low-calorie and functional energy beverages, diversifying its existing offerings. Here is everything one needs to know about these new product lines.

Starbucks' ready-to-drink lineup

1) Frappuccino Lite

The newest Frappuccino beverage comes in three flavors (Image via starbucks.com)

Product size: 9.5oz bottle

Price: $2.99

The bottled drink features the same concept as the blended beverages served in Starbucks cafés. The original Frappuccino lineup included Mocha, Vanilla, Caramel, and Coffee variations, which are known for their sweet taste. The new Frappuccino Lite edition joins the classic collection, offering low-calorie coffee drinks with no added sugars.

These drinks are available in three gelato-based flavors:

Frappuccino Lite Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

The Sea Salt Caramel Gelato is a blend that offers a light caramel taste with a hint of sea salt.

Frappuccino Lite Creamy Vanilla Gelato

A Creamy Vanilla Gelato drink offers a rich vanilla flavor.

Frappuccino Lite Double Chocolate Gelato

The Double Chocolate Gelato has a deep chocolate flavor with a smooth coffee base.

2) Iced Energy

The Ice Energy drinks have no additional sugar (Image via target.com)

Product size: 12 oz can

Price: $2.99

The Iced Energy handcrafted drinks were originally launched in June 2024, in three flavors: Melon Burst Iced Energy, Tropical Citrus Iced Energy, and Frozen Tropical Citrus Iced Energy with Strawberry Purée. The latest ready-to-drink Iced Energy is a sparkling beverage containing 160mg of plant-based caffeine. It is available in three flavors, with no added sugars and just 5 calories per serving.

Iced Energy Tropical Peach

A bright tropical blend with a hint of peach essence.

Iced Energy Watermelon Twist

A refreshing sparkling drink featuring a crisp watermelon flavor.

Iced Energy Blueberry Lemonade

A combination of sweet blueberries and tart lemonade.

Product Availability

Frappuccino Lite and Iced Energy are now available nationwide in grocery stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other online retailers.

Jennifer Wong, vice president of Americas Channel Development at Starbucks, stated in a press release on March 27, 2025:

“We always keep a pulse on the latest consumer trends and preferences to ensure we’re continuing to evolve our ready-to-drink Starbucks beverage portfolio to meet consumer demand.”

She further explained:

“That’s why we’re excited to bring to market two new ready-to-drink product innovations, Starbucks Iced Energy and Frappuccino Lite, to expand our portfolio and offer alternative drink options that fit everyday consumer needs.”

These drinks are anticipated to become a popular choice among Starbucks enthusiasts.

About the Brand

Founded in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Gordon Bowker, and Zev Siegl, Starbucks is a global coffee company with thousands of locations worldwide. The brand has elaborated its coffeehouse experience with the introduction of ready-to-drink beverages, including canned cold brews, bottled Frappuccinos, and now Frappuccino Lite and Iced Energy.

The launch of Frappuccino Lite and Iced Energy further adds to Starbucks' ready-to-drink lineup. By offering lower-calorie, sugar-free, and energy-boosting options for consumers looking for alternative beverage choices.

