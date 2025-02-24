"Ridiculous" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams President Trump over controversial right-wing commentator getting FBI appointment

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs recently criticized President Donald Trump's latest move. Known for questioning Trump's decisions, the Australian has frequently vented out her frustration on social media.

President Trump has chosen podcaster and right-wing commentator Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the FBI. Trump announced the decision on social media after which he is set to work under the newly confirmed FBI Director, Kash Patel. Bongino previously worked as a police officer in New York and as a Secret Service agent. After this update, both the FBI director and deputy director now have no prior experience working for the organization.

Bongino has been at the center of several controversies over the years, including spreading false claims about fraud in the 2020 U.S. presidential election and sharing misinformation about COVID-19, which led to his permanent ban from YouTube.

Rennae Stubbs couldn't help but oppose President Trump's latest decision to crown Dan Bongino as the new deputy director of the FBI. Sharing a post of the latest update, the WTA ex-pro said:

"This is getting ridiculous."

Rennae Stubbs has recently intensified her criticism of former President Donald Trump. She condemned Trump's controversial proposal regarding the Gaza Strip in early February 2025.

Stubbs has also been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights. She criticized the Trump administration's removal of a White House website, honoring victims of anti-LGBTQ+ violence in January 2025.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams critics who spoke out against her non-tennis tweets

Rennae Stubbs at the 2022 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs never backs down from addressing incidents and banters from the tennis world. However, she never really keeps herself confined to the boundaries of the sport. The Australian ex-pro has been vocal about social issues such as climate change or even political agendas. This wide spectrum of her social media posts has drawn criticism from fans on social media.

However, the former player and coach didn't back down from extending a clear response:

Anyone who tells me to “stick to tennis” gets an immediate block! The fact that people think someone can’t have opinions on other things in life outside of their “profession or expertise” is unreal to me! But yet you’de the type of people to stick ur nose in everyone’s biz!” she wrote on X.

Rennae Stubbs retired from professional tennis in 2011 after a 19-year career. Besides coaching, she also uses her experience as a tennis expert and commentator for networks like ESPN, NBC, Channel 9 and Tennis Channel. She earned over $5.19 million in prize money during her career.

