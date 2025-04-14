Ben Shapiro thinks LeBron James being named "Kenbassador" is "more embarrassing" to his legacy than 'The Decision'

During the April 13, 2025, episode of the Ben After Dark podcast, commentator Ben Shapiro discussed Mattel's latest announcement about NBA superstar LeBron James, who has been named the official “Kenbassador.” According to the NBC News report published on April 9, 2025, LeBron James was the first professional male athlete to be honored with a Ken doll made in his image.

As per the report, this move was a part of Mattel’s broader strategy to expand the Ken doll brand by featuring influential public figures. However, during his podcast, Shapiro expressed his disapproval of Mattel’s decision, comparing it to "Hollywood’s neverending dependence" on "existing IP."

"That's right, LeBron James will be the first professional male athlete to be honored with his own Ken-doll, even being named the brand's newest 'Kenbassador'... At least he found something more embarrassing for his legacy than 'The Decision,'" Shapiro said.

Shapiro compared LeBron James's decision to have his own Ken doll to his controversial July 8, 2010, ESPN television special, The Decision, where the athlete had announced his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat. For Shapiro, this decision to have a Ken doll was "more embarrassing for his legacy than ‘The Decision.'"

The podcaster also played a clip from the 2018 show during his podcast, featuring James’s statement at the time:

"This fall, man, this is very tough. Um, and this fall I’m going to take my talents to South Beach and um, join the Miami Heat… That was the conclusion I woke up with this morning."

Ben Shapiro discusses more details about the LeBron James Ken doll during podcast

LeBron James (Image via Getty Images)

During the April 13, 2025, podcast episode, Ben Shapiro discussed several details about the newly released LeBron James Ken doll, dissecting both its design and cultural implications.

"The four-time MVP will be dressed in one of his signature goofy-looking pregame outfits," Shapiro said.

The doll’s outfit, as described in an April 9, 2025, NBC News article, included sunglasses, a flashy blue-and-white jacket adorned with patches, and headphones. Its shirt had “We Are Family” written on it, referencing the LeBron James Family Foundation. The athlete's iconic number 23 was visible on the sleeve, and the doll wore blue Nike sneakers.

Ben Shapiro also poked fun at the doll’s size, comparing it to other Ken dolls and even real NBA players.

"Weirdly, this doll is just one inch taller than a standard Ken doll, which would make Ken 6’8 — the same height as former NBA 3-point specialist Kyle Korver, who ironically does look just like Ken," he said.

The podcast host didn’t shy away from criticizing the doll’s price tag either stating that the "$75 doll" was extremely overpriced. He further questioned the intended audience for the toy, suggesting it doesn’t quite appeal to either of its presumed demographics, explaining how it was "too athletic” for “young Barbie enthusiasts” and “too feminine for male NBA fanatics."

"So that leaves men who almost certainly are forcing their dolls to have s*x with them," the podcaster jokingly added.

Shapiro noted the absence of one important accessory that the doll, which would have otherwise made the "lifeless doll" have more "personality than LeBron’s acting in Space Jam."

"The LeBron doll does not even come with a basketball. The least they can do is include a little Bronny figure grabbing onto his coattails for dear life," the podcaster remarked.

At present, LeBron James remains active both on and off the court. According to the aforementioned NBC News article, the Los Angeles Lakers player also shared how this partnership for the “James Kenbassadors Doll” was “an honor," and he was glad for the "opportunity" to become "role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams" for the younger demographic via the doll.

