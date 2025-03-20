"More than Joe Rogan, Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro. Combined"—Netizens react as MeidasTouch becomes the top podcast in the US for March 2025

Podcast MeidasTouch has recently become the top podcast in the United States in March 2025. As per the podcast’s official X account, it has expanded its lead as the top podcast per the newly released Podscribe industry rankings. According to Podscribe Data, the podcast received 121.1M downloads and views in the past month, reportedly a 141% increase from the last month.

With 64 million downloads, it surpassed The Joe Rogan Experience, which came in second. In the meantime, once the post went viral on X, it garnered netizens’ reaction.

X users mostly praised the podcast for this achievement as one wrote that it got more downloads and views than the podcasts of Joe Rogan, Candace Owens, and Ben Shapiro combined.

“More than Joe Rogan, Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro. Combined!” wrote one user.

Others also reacted similarly as one said that it's fantastic news, while another said they count on the podcast for factual news.

“You all are incredible, Watch you every single day. Happily subscribed. Keep up the great work,” wrote another user.

“Keep up the fantastic work!” praised another X user.

“One of the few places I can count on factual news,” another one claimed.

However, not everyone praised the podcast. Some found it hard to believe as one said it's not true, while another claimed that the news is misleading.

“Absolutely not a chance this is real.!” claimed one X user.

“Is this one of those sites where you have to use gender correct language? Pronouns and have blue hair to be admitted? And you have to call each other Comrade?!” said another one s arcastically.

“Joe Rogan put out 17 episodes in the last month= 3,782,353 DL&V per ep (average ep is 2.5h) Meidas touch put out 135 episodes = 887,037 DL&V per ep (average ep is 20 min)… this is so misleading,” alleged another netizen.

MeidasTouch devoted their videos to criticizing Trump

With almost 125 million downloads and views in just one month, the MeidasTouch Podcast has solidified its status as America's most-streamed program. According to a March 17 Daily Beast article, the progressive "pro-democracy" media company MeidasTouch is the origin of the podcast's name.

Its hosts, brothers Ben, Brett, and Jordan Meiselas mix news with humor, frequently criticizing President Donald Trump. Its notable episodes include Trump Blows Up Term Quickly and Throws a Party and Trump Suffers Badly as It All Backfires on Him.

According to a March 10 NY Times story, the podcast channel came into the news when Senator Adam Schiff appeared on camera to provide his opinion following the heated meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on February 28.

California Democrat Schiff stated:

“I was horrified and sickened… This is Donald Trump caring about nothing of American values.”

Schiff was viewed by over 2.2 million people and set up the MeidasTouch Network's YouTube channel. This new online media organization is well-known for criticizing Trump, presented in a barrage of frank and outrage-provoking videos, clips, podcasts, and social media posts.

According to the same publication, Ben Meiselas, a lawyer who started MeidasTouch with his two brothers in 2020 as a political action committee before turning it into a media company three years ago, said:

“We’re providing a comforting place where we’re channeling people’s feelings during a real difficult time.”

Additionally, in a February 26 interview with Newsweek, Brett Meiselas stated that while defeating opponents like Ben Shapiro and Joe Rogan is "great," what matters most is our impact. He further said:

"We're proving that pro-democracy voices are not just necessary but in demand. The American people are rejecting the idea that MAGA is mainstream."

As per Newsweek’s March 18 report, the MeidasTouch Podcast has dominated the rankings and been the nation's most-listened-to program since the start of Trump's second term in power.

Meanwhile, MeidasTouch is available on YouTube, Apple Podcast and Spotify.

