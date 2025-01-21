Photos: Ecstatic Ben Shapiro shares snaps with Conor McGregor ahead of Donald Trump's POTUS inauguration: "Today we Make America Great Again!"

Ben Shapiro recently shared an Instagram post showing him with Conor McGregor, Kid Rock, and other notable figures during a celebration of Donald Trump's return as US President.

Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States around noon on January 20. However, Shapiro's post suggested that Republican supporters began celebrating his return to office early.

McGregor, known for attending high-profile events like the 2023 Monaco F1 Grand Prix, was also present at the Turning Point USA event for Trump. The Irishman was featured in Shapiro's post, which was captioned:

"Thank you TPUSA for an amazing night. Today we Make America Great Again!"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the snaps in Shapiro's Instagram post:

Photos in Ben Shapiro's Instagram post [Image Courtesy: @officialbenshapiro on Instagram]

Photos in Ben Shapiro's Instagram post [Image Courtesy: @officialbenshapiro on Instagram]

Conor McGregor gets into legal trouble regarding his appearance at an NBA event in 2023

Conor McGregor's visit to the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023 made a lot of headlines, but not as much as his appearance at a Miami Heat NBA match at the Kaseya Center that same year.

After his recent legal troubles with Nikita Hand, an anonymous woman filed another lawsuit against McGregor and the managing authority of the Kaseya Center, Basketball Properties LLC. on January 14, 2025. The 49-year-old woman accused McGregor of sexually assaulting her under the influence of alcohol in the bathroom of the facility.

The woman also extended her allegations to the Kaseya Center staff, who according to her, continued to serve alcoholic beverages to the noticeably intoxicated McGregor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.