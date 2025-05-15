What is Ben Shapiro's net worth in 2025? Dave Smith claims podcaster "built a career opposing identity politics"

On May 13, 2025, Tucker Carlson was joined by comedian Dave Smith in the latest episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, where Smith called out American conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro for hypocrisy. During their discussion, Dave seemingly pointed at Shapiro while criticizing people whose "entire foundation is built on hypocrisy."

Dave Smith stated that Shapiro, whose net worth is $50 million (as per estimates by Celebrity Net Worth), has built a career opposing identity politics while holding pro-Israeli views.

"Ben Shapiro built a career opposing identity politics as a proud Zionist.

He also explained that Shapiro's support for Israel is the "definition" of identity politics.

"It's identity politics like that, that is the definition of you could not find a better example of a politics built on an identity," Dave Smith stated.

Dave Smith further highlighted the contradiction in Ben Shapiro's comments:

"And yet you're out here saying 'facts don't care about your feelings', 'identity politics is wrong', and then while you're saying that, your number one priority is manifestation of identity politics," Dave said.

"I found God the day my wife delivered our first child," —Dave Smith reflects on his spiritual awakening

Dave Smith at The Tucker Carlson podcast (Image via YouTube/ @TuckerCarlson)

Elsewhere, in the podcast, Dave opened up about his spiritual awakening journey and explained that he found God the day his daughter was born, despite having been an atheist 10 years ago.

"I found God the day my wife delivered our first child, which is a fairly common experience. I know other people who have had the same thing were atheists until that moment," Dave commented.

He also admitted being a "militant atheist" when he was young, and explained that as time went by, he started questioning those beliefs.

"I had been like a militant atheist when I was younger. I was seeing some of the holes in the atheist arguments, but I still was not a believer in God," Dave stated.

Explaining the reason behind his spiritual awakening, political commentator and comedian admitted that while his wife was in the delivery room of a hospital, he realized that he could lose his wife or baby, and that it was out of his control. Dave mentioned that as these thoughts overwhelmed him, he started praying to God for the first time.

I was just like Dear Lord, if you make sure that they're okay, I'm going to do like I'm going to be the best husband and the best father, and I will do this, and you know, like all the different things in your life," Dave stated.

He further admitted that he prays every day and expresses gratitude. According to Dave, it is necessary to remind yourself of how fortunate you are, as it is easy to drift away from it and take things for granted.

Meanwhile, the episodes of The Tucker Carlson Show are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and iHeart Radio.

