"You felt like Nikola Tesla"—Tucker Carlson and Casey Putsch discuss building a car with "over 100 miles a gallon" and "zero to 60 in under 5 seconds"

Automotive designer, engineer, and the owner of Putsch Auto Media, Casey Putsch recently appeared on Tucker Carlson's podcast. In this episode of The Tucker Carlson Show, Putsch gave his insights on his 2012 innovation, the Omega Car.

Casey Putsch claimed that this highly efficient diesel vehicle is capable of achieving "over 100 miles per gallon" while accelerating from "0 to 60 in under 5 sec."

Casey Putsch also opened up about the setbacks he faced despite successfully building the Omega car.

"When I successfully built the car, I realized I dont have a voice. I asked myself, if the world does not know of its presence, and nobody hears about it, then what am I gonna do with this thing," Casey Putsch said.

Tucker Carlson further went on to compare Casey's feelings to those of Nikola Tesla, suggesting that, like Tesla, Casey's work was not commercialized and lacked media influence.

"You felt like Nikola Tesla", Carlson remarked.

Casey Putsch casually replied, saying:

"Perhaps I don't, but he certainly had an interesting character."

"Cars have not gotten any better since the 1990s" - Casey Putsch's Take On The U.S. Automotive Industry

Casey Putsch(Image via YouTube/@ Casey the Car Guy)

The American conservative political commentator and podcaster Tucker Carlson began the podcast by discussing the challenges faced by the U.S. automotive industry. Casey ascribed its stagnation to the constantly changing consumer culture and increased strict regulation.

Casey further argues that manufacturers these days focus more on updating the car instead of improving it.

Putsch claims that environmental concerns are often used as "scapegoats" to justify any limitations, which reduces consumer choice and creativity in car manufacturing.

"I know the automotive history and the sweet spot for cars to daily drive is the 1980s and 1990s, we have gotten worse since then because of the consumer culture and more regulations". Putsch said.

Casey added:

"Due to regulation, all cars look the same, anything interesting ends up being expensive and that is why there is no innovation. The environment, safety, or the EPA is used as "scapegoats", Putsch continued.

He also shared his views on how older cars are much easier to fix and have better construction than modern cars, which are made with complex designs and specialized parts.

He further critiques current design philosophies that favor aesthetics over functionality and durability.

"People get into technology for technology's sake these days and not the philosophy and designs that go behind it," Putsch said.

Casey went on to compare the old mindset, where simpler and innovative methods were used, to the modern approach. He asked why we no longer use intelligent methods and engineering that were used in the first half of the 20th century, methods that could benefit the people, communities, and nation rather than just an industry.

In the podcast, Putsch also emphasized embracing future opportunities to create vehicles for others. Reflecting upon his values, he called himself a "Make-In-America" guy and questioned why such innovations are not being made in the U.S.

