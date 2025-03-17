"That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard" - When Tucker Carlson admitted he was blatantly wrong about Joe Rogan's three-hour podcast at the beginning

Veteran media commentator Tucker Carlson once admitted that he was mistaken about the viability of Joe Rogan’s three-hour podcast when it first launched. Carlson, known for his provocative takes, recalled dismissing Rogan’s long-form conversations as an unviable idea.

Ad

Joe Rogan introduced The Joe Rogan Experience on Dec 24, 2009, and has since revolutionized the podcasting scene. In an interview, Carlson reflected on his initial reaction to the show:

"He starts this thing called a podcast where he talks for like three hours. I'm in television at like a big Network and I'm looking over at this being like that's the dumbest thing I've ever heard you know. No one's going to listen to a 3-hour podcast from some MMA fighter. He completely changed not just American Media but American history and I just will admit freely that I did not see it coming."

Ad

Trending

He further admitted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I did not understand it, didn't think it would work, and the fact that it did work says something so important about Americans. which is they really want to learn they're not, learning in school they're not learning in the rest of the media and Rogan is just like willing to sit there with interesting people and talk for 3 hours. That was the most affirming that is the most reassuring thing I've ever seen in 35 years in media that worked. I'm proud to be his friend and I'm just I really admire him."

Ad

Check out Tucker Carlson's comment below:

Ad

Woody Harrelson praised Joe Rogan for giving a platform to important voices

Actor Woody Harrelson recently applauded Joe Rogan for using his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), for amplifying voices that matter. JRE is one of the most influential podcasts in the world and has gained even more prominence following its lucrative Spotify deal.

With millions tuning in per episode, the show covers a wide range of topics, featuring guests from combat sports, politics, science, and beyond. Appearing on the show (episode #2277), Harrelson acknowledged the host’s willingness to engage with controversial figures and discuss issues that mainstream platforms might avoid:

Ad

"I'm a fan of yours too, I really am. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people you've interviewed, that you got people genuinely up in arms. Like, you're not afraid—you're a fearless warrior—and I just appreciate what you get [out of] allowing a voice to people other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Ad

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments below (8:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.