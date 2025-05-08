"He said he lost 20 million"—Marcellus Wiley claims Jay-Z once lost huge money in a past scandal, compares him to Shannon Sharpe's lawsuit

On May 7, 2025, former Pro Bowler and sportscaster Marcellus Wiley shared his insights on Jay-Z reportedly losing $20 million due to a r*pe allegation, comparing it to Shannon Sharpe's current legal situation.

For the unversed, a woman identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs in October 2023 and later amended it in December 2023 to include Jay-Z. The lawsuit alleged that both men had r*ped her in 2000 after the MTV Video Music Awards afterparty. However, she took down the lawsuit in February 2025, with prejudice, meaning it cannot be filed again.

Similarly, in April 2025, a $50 million lawsuit was filed by Shannon Sharpe's former girlfriend, accusing him of r*pe, battery, and emotional distress.

Around the 1:38:47 mark of the podcast, Marcellus Wiley shared that someone reached out to him for a $150,000 brand ambassador opportunity. He claimed it was originally for Shannon Sharpe, but they were searching for someone to fill the position due to his legal troubles.

Comparing it to Jay-Z's past legal troubles, Wiley remarked,

"Jay-Z said he lost 20 million."

James Washington, a friend of Marcellus Wiley, said Shannon Sharpe's legal troubles could hurt his chances of getting sponsorships and may lead to financial problems later on, even if not right away.

"You don't see the effects of it until later, so it's a lag on the cause that's probably not going to show for another couple of quarters or the new fiscal year when people's budgets come out and they're like 'we can't put our money,' " Washington said.

What are the allegations against Shannon Sharpe?

Shannon Sharpe speaks onstage during the 2024 HOPE Global Forum (Image via Getty)

In April 2025, a woman listed in the court document as Jane Doe filed a $50 million civil lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe in a Las Vegas District Court for R*pe, battery, and emotional distress. The lawsuit cited "pain and suffering, psychological and emotional distress, mental anguish, embarrassment, and humiliation."

The lawsuit, filed by the accuser's attorney, Tony Buzbee, claimed that the two were in a "rocky consensual relationship that lasted nearly two years," after they met in a Los Angeles gym when she was 19 and Sharpe was 56.

Jane Doe alleged that Shannon Sharpe r*ped her twice in October 2024 and January 2025, and "despite her sobbing and repeated screams of no," Sharpe refused to "accept the answer no."

The lawsuit also claimed that he recorded and sent away private videos of the plaintiff without her knowledge and consent. It further claimed,

"A woman can say 'yes'oto consensual s*xual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says 'no' even once, that 'no' means no. Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept."

Tony Buzbee further claimed in the lawsuit that Shannon Sharpe exerted control over the plaintiff's "time and body" and expected her "to be at his house on his schedule, at his command, whenever he called."

After the lawsuit became public, on April 22, 2025, Shannon Sharpe posted a video on his Instagram alleging that Tony Buzbee "targets black people" and plotted the whole situation against him.

He claimed that Buzbee intended to release a "30-second intimate clip of him" to make him appear "guilty" and called him out for "manipulating media."

However, on April 29, Buzbe told TMZ Sports that the s*x tape will remain confidential, adding,

"We won’t be 'releasing' the video as it is key evidence in the case and will be treated as such."

Shannon Sharpe faces new allegations of threats and assault—Reports

New allegations against the former American football player resurfaced when another assault lawsuit filed against him in December 2023, by a woman named Michele Bundy Evans, 53, came to light.

Michele Evans gave an exclusive interview to The U.S. Sun (published May 2), revealing that Sharpe assaulted her after she caught him cheating on her in 2010.

"He was controlling. He was domineering. He was manhandling me, and he wanted to have s*x, and I told him no. I told him 'No', because you gave it to somebody else. I didn't only tell him 'No,' I told him why, and he wouldn't take no for an answer."

She admitted that they were together from 2002 to 2010, and at the time, she was in a relationship with a man who later became her husband.

"He [Shannon Sharpe] had asked me to break up with my husband at the time. I was dating Shannon and my husband at the same time."

Michele Evans alleged that Sharpe "overpowered" her and put his "p*nis" in her mouth, and "after he got enough of that, he put me on the bed," and threatened her as he was "worried" that things would become public.

"But when he kept calling me at work, and when he kept very aggressively behaving, and I could see it wasn't going to go away, and he said he was going to destroy me, and he was going to kill me, and he told me he was watching me and all that," Michele remarked.

Shortly after the alleged assault, the alleged victim claimed that she had filed a restraining order in 2010. However, she alleged that Sharpe doxxed her because her address got leaked, and she also claimed that he took several other actions that forced her to withdraw it.

"I had somebody stop by my apartment, which had a door that led right to it, it was basically on the sidewalk, and somebody came up to my door and said, 'Shut up f****** b****,' screaming it at the top of their lungs and I had my daughter right there, and I was like, Oh no, no, no, no, no," Evans told The U.S. Sun.

Michele Evans admitted that she was unsure whether these incidents were directly connected to Sharpe.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Page Six (published on April 24, 2025), Shannon Sharpe's representative denied Evans' allegations, stating that her claims are "ridiculous and completely without merit."

