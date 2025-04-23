"Tony Buzbee targets Black men" - Shannon Sharpe brings up Jay-Z's name in response to $50,000,000 lawsuit

Shannon Sharpe has found himself at the center of controversy after being accused of sexual assault and battery by a woman identified as Jane Doe, as per legal documents. In a lawsuit that Doe filed on Sunday in Nevada civil court, Sharpe is reportedly being sued for $50 million.

Ad

On Tuesday, Sharpe denied the allegations made against him. He also released a video on his social media accounts, saying that he was being framed and targeted in the lawsuit.

"To my family, friends, supporters and colleagues, I want to speak to you directly and from the heart," Sharpe said in a video he posted on X. "This is a shakedown. I'm going to be open, transparent, and defend myself, because this isn't right. This is all being orchestrated by Tony Buzbee, who has targeted Jay-Z.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tony Buzbee atargets Black men, and I believe he's going to release a 30-second clip of the s*x tape that tries to make me look guilty and play into every stereotype you could possibly imagine.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sharpe added:

"That video should actually be 10 minutes or so. Hey, Tony, instead of releasing your edit, put the whole video out. I don't have it, or I will do it myself. You know what happened? And you're trying to manipulate the media."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sharpe also said that he plans to sue Buzbee and Doe for defamation in his counter lawsuit.

Sharpe has allegedly been accused of being increasingly controlling and abusive during his relationship with Doe, which was described as a "rocky consensual relationship" that lasted nearly two years. The two met in 2023 at a Los Angeles-area health club.

Sharpe's attorney, Lanny J. Davis, shared a series of texts that Doe had sent the Pro Football Hall of Famer during their relationship to prove his innocence. Davis also said that his client is prepared to fight against the false claims in court.

Ad

Stephen A. Smith wishes Shannon Sharpe is innocent amid lawsuit filed against NFL legend

Former NFL TE Shannon Sharpe - Source: Getty

Amid the lawsuit filed against Shannon Sharpe, analyst Stephen A Smith is hoping that the NFL legend is innocent in the case. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe on his show on Tuesday:

Ad

"Even though I’ve got love and respect for Shannon Sharpe, and I’m sincerely hopeful and prayerful that he is completely innocent of the allegations that have been levied against him, I can’t sit here and speak to his innocence or guilt from a knowledgable place because I have nothing to do with this.

Ad

"I haven’t seen anything, I don’t know anything, I don’t even know this person. I know what the reports say.”

Sharpe played in the NFL for 14 seasons as a tight end and won three Super Bowls.

Sharpe and Smith have been working together on ESPN's First Take since September 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles