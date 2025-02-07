Are there any brothers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Everything you need to know

The Pro Football Hall of Fame members for the class of 2025 were announced on Thursday night at the NFL honors ceremony. While there were only four names announced to be enshrined later in August, there was some NFL history that was made on the night.

When former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sterling Sharpe was voted to the Hall of Fame from the seniors category on Thursday, it was the first time that two brothers joined the prestigious group.

Sterling's younger brother Shannon was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 2011. Now, 14 years later, Sterling has joined the elite club.

Sterling played his entire seven-year NFL career with the Packers from 1988 to 1994. He was forced to stop playing due to a neck injury.

However, during his time in Green Bay, Sterling racked up 8,134 yards and 65 touchdowns on 595 receptions. He earned five Pro Bowl honors and was the NFL's receptions leader in 1989, 1992, and 1993.

Who are the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees?

Apart from Sterling Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has elected three new members this year: Eric Allen, Antonio Gates and Jared Allen.

Eric Allen played for the Philadelphia Eagles (1988 to 1994), New Orleans Saints (1995 to 1997), and the then-Oakland Raiders (1998 to 2001). Over his 14-year NFL career, the six-time Pro Bowl cornerback recorded 787 tackles, 54 interceptions, 40 pass deflections and scored nine defensive touchdowns.

Gates played his entire 16-year career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers. He signed with the team in 2003, after going undrafted. The tight end made 955 catches for 11,841 receiving yards and 116 touchdowns. He also earned eight Pro Bowl honors.

Jared Allen was the third modern-day player who got elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025. The defensive end played 12 seasons in the big league, for the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. He recorded 648 tackles, 136.0 sacks, 32 forced fumbles, 57 pass deflections, six interceptions and earned five Pro Bowl honors.

