"Autotune is basically writing his songs for him" — Ben Shapiro shares thoughts on Kanye's new single 

On May 8, 2025, Kanye West released a new single called Heil H*tler on SoundCloud, but it was quickly removed from most streaming platforms. On May 12, political commentator Ben Shapiro reacted to the song on his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show. He mocked the heavy use of autotune and sarcastically criticized the direction of pop culture.

"I hope that whatever Kanye is making off his songs, he's paying a percentage to autotune. Because, my goodness, autotune is basically writing his songs for him at this point. I'm so glad that our pop culture has moved in this wonderful, wonderful direction. Exciting stuff," he said.

Shapiro, a conservative commentator, claimed that there were various things of value to say that the left would typically censor. However, he seemed to disagree with Kanye's statement and referred to West as a "mentally ill" person.

More about Kanye West's new track

Rapper Kanye West released his song Heil H*tler, which glorifies N*zisim and includes direct references to Adolf H*tler. The track was released on Thursday and immediately sparked enough controversy that it has already been removed from major streaming services like Spotify and Soundcloud. However, the music video continues to thrive on X, where it garnered millions of views.

As per The Times Of Israel, the song includes a synth-heavy chorus with Ye repeatedly singing, "All my n****s N*zis, n***a, heil H*tler" as African-American men in animal skins repeat the lyrics in the accompanying video.

Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023 - Image via Getty

The song begins with Ye rapping over his grievances, first losing custody of his children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, then having his bank accounts frozen. He rapped,

“Man, these people took my kids from me, then they froze my bank account. I got so much anger in me, got no way to take it out. Think I’m stuck in the matrix / So I became a N*zi, yeah, b***h, I’m the villain.”

The track also features a long sample of a H*tler speech, which Ye also shared separately on his X account.

"Whether you think my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent. That I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. You cast your vote now, if yes, then stand up for me as I stood up for you."

The Times of Israel reported that the American Jewish Committee (AJC) quickly denounced the song, which CEO Ted Deutch described as “blatant antisemitism,” and called upon the music industry to respond.

The track has since been removed from many digital platforms, although Ye wrote on Instagram that it was “banned from all the digital streaming platforms.” Nevertheless, according to NBC News, the song is still viral, with people reuploading it to YouTube, Facebook, and Reddit.

Kanye West has yet to respond to Ben Shapiro's statements.

