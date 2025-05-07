"It's a giant failure": Ben Shapiro critiques the alleged "disconnect" between "the celebrity class and the rest of America" at the Met Gala

The 2025 Met Gala was held on May 5, 2025. On May 6, political commentator Ben Shapiro took to X to call the Gala "a giant failure".

Ad

In the latest episode of The Ben Shapiro Show, Shapiro comments on the outfits of certain celebrities present at the Gala.

Shapiro criticized Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo's outfit, commenting that he appeared to be wearing "a giant shower curtain topped by the breastplate from Gladiator".

Ben Shapiro also seemed to disapprove of singer Doechii's outfit, calling it a "child's romper from the early 20th century" and that it appeared "rather bizarre".

Ad

Trending

He also remarked that the gap between the working class and celebrities was huge, stating:

"The disconnect between the celebrity class and the rest of America is nowhere more obvious than when it comes to the Met Gala, and the willingness of the celebrity class, which again, exists in its own class. The class differentiation at the Met Gala is the thing that sets it apart, and the attempt to crosscut the class differentiation by reference to race is a giant failure."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ben Shapiro's comments about the Met Gala explored

Ben Shapiro kicked off the latest episode of his podcast by referring to the Gala as an event where "extraordinarily rich people wear bizarre outfits worth hundreds of thousands of dollars".

Shapiro claimed that the theme of the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", which was decided in October 2024, was meant to celebrate Kamala Harris, who some people predicted would win the 2024 Presidential elections.

Ad

Ad

He stated,

"Clearly, when this thing was originally thought about, people thought Kamala Harris was going to be President of the United States. Last October is when they announced this and it was designed as a celebration party for the nation's second Black president, Kamala Harris. And then she lost."

Shapiro continued,

"And so now, we are in this weird nether region in which the left continues to whine that Kamala Harris should have won the election, even though she lost pretty clearly inevitably. And the rest of the world wonders why people are dressed up in bizarre outfits paying homage to something or the other."

Ad

Ben Shapiro then resumed his criticism of the celebrities' outfits and seemed to particularly disapprove of singer Chappell Roan's outfit. He said:

"Chappell Roan showed up as well. It was not a particularly good - does Chappell Roan have any good looks? What is this supposed to be? Is it supposed to be like a riff on James Brown, circa 1969?"

Ad

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals - Image via Getty

According to the Hindustan Times, the 2025 Met Gala featured over 400 guests, including five co-chairs.

As per Today, the co-chairs were Grammy-winner Pharrell Williams, seven-time Formula 1 World Drivers’ champion Lewis Hamilton, Sing Sing star Colman Domingo, Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, and permanent co-chair Anna Wintour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More