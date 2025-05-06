Met Gala 2025: All K-pop idols who graced the blue carpet

On May 5, the Met Gala 2025 shone with K-pop idols who graced this year's blue carpet with their glamorous outfits. The charity event takes place annually on the first Monday in the month of May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

The theme of the Met Gala 2025 was "Superfine Tailoring Black Style," and the dress code was "Tailored for You." It drew inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book titled Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Along with Anna Wintour, this year's co-chairs were Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, Pharrell Williams, and A$AP Rocky, with LeBron James being listed as an honorary co-chair.

The K-pop idols who attended the Met Gala 2025 have been listed below:

BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK's Rosé

4 K-pop idols light up the Met Gala 2025 with their presence

1) BLACKPINK's Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

BLACKPINK's Jennie donned a custom Chanel outfit inspired by Coco Chanel and her 1920s and 30s designs. It is a tweaked version of a classic men's suit with a black satin overskirt. She wore an off-the-shoulder jumpsuit embroidered with the Maison's camellia flower. The K-pop idol completed her look with a top and pumps. She accessorised with a hat and strings of pearls.

In recent news, the idol released her full-length debut studio album Ruby on March 7, 2025, through Odd Atelier and Columbia Records. The record featured fifteen tracks, including Intro: JANE with FKJ, like JENNIE, start a war, Handlebars, with the IE (way up), ExtraL, Mantra, Love Hangover, ZEN, Damn Right, F.T.S., Filter, Seoul City, and more.

2) BLACKPINK's Lisa

BLACKPINK's Lisa (Image via Getty)

The K-pop idol Lisa donned an outfit by Louis Vuitton. She wore a black lace blazer paired with sheer monogrammed tights and a pearl belt. The artwork on her bodysuit was by the artist Henry Taylor. She styled her hair in an updo and completed her look with a signature Speedy purse from the Maison.

In recent news, Lisa appeared in the third season of the HBO hit drama The White Lotus. She also released her solo full-length album Alter Ego on February 28, 2025, through LLOUD and RCA Records. The record featured fifteen tracks, including Born Again, Rockstar, Elastigirl, Thunder, New Woman, FXCK UP THE WORLD, Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me), and more.

3) BLACKPINK's Rosé

BLACKPINK's Rose (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Rosé donned an all-black tuxedo from Saint Laurent by the designer Anthony Vaccarello at the Met Gala 2025. She wore a black blazer paired with trousers and red heels. The idol completed her appearance with a statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. She went for a blonde-haired look.

In recent news, the singer delivered a surprise performance of APT. at Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour Seoul, South Korea concert. She also released her solo full-length album Rosie on December 6, 2024, through The Black Label and Atlantic Records. The record featured 12 tracks, including number one girl, 3am, two years, toxic till the end, drinks or coffee, stay a little longer, not the same, and more.

4) SEVENTEEN's S.Coups

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups (Image via Instagram/@sound_of_coups)

The leader and vocalist of SEVENTEEN, S.Coups, made his Met Gala 2025 appearance with a custom outfit by Hugo Boss. He donned a gray-colored blazer designed to resemble the Korean hanbok, paired with pleated trousers, a classic shirt, and a watch. He completed his look with a floor-length black coat and styled his hair with silvery highlights.

In recent news, the idol was granted full membership to the Korea Music Copyright Association. He was also appointed as the global ambassador for the fashion house Hugo Boss in April this year.

Some other celebrities who graced the Met Gala 2025 included Cardi B, André 3000, Chappell Roan, Kim Kardashian, and more.

