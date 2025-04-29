Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK's Lisa unveil release date for upcoming track 'Priceless'

On April 28, 2025, the American rock-pop band Maroon 5 revealed the release date for their upcoming collaborative track, Priceless, featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa. Through their official Instagram account, @maroon5, it was announced that the song, accompanied by a music video, would be dropped on March 2, 2025.

Ad

A picture featuring the female rapper with the group's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Adam Levine, was also unveiled.

Ad

Trending

Previously, on April 26, 2025, a behind-the-scenes filming clip showcasing Adam Levine and BLACKPINK's Lisa's offstage chemistry was shared on Maroon 5's Instagram account.

The duo was seen smiling, giggling, and posing for the main poster of the track Priceless.

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut performance at Coachella

On April 11 and 18, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She performed tracks from her full-length album Alter Ego, delivering power-packed performances. She was crowned as the first K-pop soloist to perform at Coachella.

Ad

The female artist captivated the audience with her fifty-five-minute stage featuring thirteen tracks, showcasing her musical versatility, fashion statement, and stage presence. She performed on tracks such as Thunder, Fxck Up the World, Money, When I'm With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor, Born Again, Lifestyle, Rockstar, and more.

Ad

On March 2, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first K-pop artist to perform a tribute at the 97th Academy Awards. She was joined by prominent artists, including Doja Cat and Raye, for a tribute to the legendary James Bond film series. The performance featured a rendition of Live and Let Die followed by Doja Cat's Diamonds Are Forever and Raye's Skyfall.

For those unversed, the female rapper released her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records. This marked her first solo release following her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records as a soloist in 2023.

Ad

She collaborated with many other artists for the record, including Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, and more. The tracklist has been provided below:

Rockstar Elastigirl Thunder New Woman (featuring Rosalia) Fxck Up the World Rapunzel Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me) When I'm With You (featuring Tyla) Badgrrrl Lifestyle Chill Dream Born Again (featuring Doja Cat and Raye) Fxck Up the World (featuring Future) Rapunzel (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)

BLACKPINK's Lisa made her acting debut with the third installment of the American series The White Lotus. She played the role of Mook and was credited under the original name Lalisa Manobal. The series premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More