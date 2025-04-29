Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK's Lisa unveil release date for upcoming track 'Priceless'

On April 28, 2025, the American rock-pop band Maroon 5 revealed the release date for their upcoming collaborative track, Priceless, featuring BLACKPINK's Lisa. Through their official Instagram account, @maroon5, it was announced that the song, accompanied by a music video, would be dropped on March 2, 2025.
A picture featuring the female rapper with the group's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Adam Levine, was also unveiled.
Previously, on April 26, 2025, a behind-the-scenes filming clip showcasing Adam Levine and BLACKPINK's Lisa's offstage chemistry was shared on Maroon 5's Instagram account.
The duo was seen smiling, giggling, and posing for the main poster of the track Priceless.
BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut performance at Coachella
On April 11 and 18, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa made her debut performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. She performed tracks from her full-length album Alter Ego, delivering power-packed performances. She was crowned as the first K-pop soloist to perform at Coachella.
The female artist captivated the audience with her fifty-five-minute stage featuring thirteen tracks, showcasing her musical versatility, fashion statement, and stage presence. She performed on tracks such as Thunder, Fxck Up the World, Money, When I'm With You, Dream, Moonlit Floor, Born Again, Lifestyle, Rockstar, and more.
On March 2, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa became the first K-pop artist to perform a tribute at the 97th Academy Awards. She was joined by prominent artists, including Doja Cat and Raye, for a tribute to the legendary James Bond film series. The performance featured a rendition of Live and Let Die followed by Doja Cat's Diamonds Are Forever and Raye's Skyfall.
For those unversed, the female rapper released her debut solo studio album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025, through Lloud and RCA Records. This marked her first solo release following her departure from YG Entertainment and Interscope Records as a soloist in 2023.
She collaborated with many other artists for the record, including Ilya Salmanzadeh, Max Martin, Ryan Tedder, and more. The tracklist has been provided below:
- Rockstar
- Elastigirl
- Thunder
- New Woman (featuring Rosalia)
- Fxck Up the World
- Rapunzel
- Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)
- When I'm With You (featuring Tyla)
- Badgrrrl
- Lifestyle
- Chill
- Dream
- Born Again (featuring Doja Cat and Raye)
- Fxck Up the World (featuring Future)
- Rapunzel (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)
BLACKPINK's Lisa made her acting debut with the third installment of the American series The White Lotus. She played the role of Mook and was credited under the original name Lalisa Manobal. The series premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO.