"He needs to see more movies" — Ben Shapiro reacts to Matt Walsh calling Star Wars' Revenge of the Sith the "worst film ever made"

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is backing up the 2005 sci-fi/ action film Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith after American commentator Matt Walsh called it the "worst film ever made."

On May 5, 2025, Shapiro shared a video clip on the social media platform X, reacting to Walsh discussing the Star Wars film and wrote:

“Matt Walsh is COMPLETELY wrong about 'Revenge of the Sith'”

In the video, shared on the official X account of "The Ben Shapiro Show", the commentator added a video of Matt Walsh commenting on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith and said Walsh didn't like the 2005 film “very much.” Reacting to the video, Shapiro said:

“He needs to see more movies.”

The 49-second-long video clip shows Walsh reasoning for why he didn’t enjoy watching Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

“And after suffering again through the entire nine-hour run time, or what felt like it, I can confidently say that Revenge of the Sith is even worse than I remember, like a lot worse. You can make a case that it's like the worst film ever made. Sad to say it's competing with more than one other Star Wars title for the top of that list.”

Meanwhile, Ben Shapiro countered Matt Walsh’s claims and said that there are “way worse” Star Wars films. He also commented that the whole Rise of Skywalker trilogy was not to his liking.

Notably, the latest Star Wars sequel trilogy consists of three movies, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The conservative commentator also compared the Star Wars films to the 2017 release The Shape of Water and added:

“The sort of overall idea that this is the worst movie ever made or one of the worst movies ever made, he needs to see more movies. I have seen a lot of truly awful films. Truly, truly awful films. I mean, has he ever seen The Shape of Water, Ohh complete stinker.”

Ben Shapiro on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

In the video shared on "The Ben Shapiro Show", the commentator also shared his own views on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. He shared:

“My own opinion on the Revenge of the Sith is that the first half has some flaws and the second half of the Revenge of the Sith is actually quite great.”

About Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2005. Directed by George Lucas, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Natalie Portman, Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor, Christopher Lee, and Frank Oz.

Notably, for its 20th anniversary, Disney and Lucasfilm re-released the film in theatres worldwide. It is set three years after the Clone Wars and charts the fall of the Republic and the rise of the Galactic Empire.

According to Collider, the film has passed the $900 million mark worldwide and has become the sixth-biggest film in the Star Wars film franchise.

