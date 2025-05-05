How many Oscar nominations does Christopher Nolan have? Ben Shapiro lists one key reason why Oppenheimer won so many awards

On May 3, 2025, American political commentator Ben Shapiro listed Oppenheimer as one of his top five Christopher Nolan films. The biopic starred Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist who played a pivotal role in building the atomic bomb in World War II.

According to Screen Rant, Christopher Nolan's movies have amassed 49 Oscar nominations. Nolan has personally received a total of eight Oscar nominations.

According to Shapiro, Oppenheimer won numerous awards because of its stellar performance, beautiful direction, and the way it cleverly juxtaposes different timelines, making the three-hour movie feel much shorter.

Shapiro argued that the awards Oppenheimer won weren't merely due to the film itself, but they were also an overdue recognition of Nolan's directorial skills, which Shapiro believed should have been acknowledged in his previous films.

"There's a reason it won all those awards, it's also that it won all those awards because that was the Academy recognizing that Nolan should have won a best director award in like 2008, I mean, they're about 20 years late on this one," Ben Shapiro remarked.

Ben Shapiro explained that the movie proved Christopher Nolan's capabilities of creating deep, character-driven stories, as he is often criticised for making emotionally "cold" films.

He further explained that Oppenheimer doesn't rely on radical special effects, instead, it stands out for its storytelling and character depth, adding:

"The first 45 minutes are the best 45 minutes of a movie about science ever by far. It's beautiful to watch."

"It's so creative, it's wild," Ben Shapiro praises Christopher Nolan's Inception

Ben Shapiro ranked Inception as his fourth favourite Christopher Nolan film, labelling it "unbelievably clever." Released in 2010, the storyline follows Dom Cobb, a professional "dream thief," who can steal secrets from people's subconscious by entering their dreams.

The plot intensifies when Dom and his team are hired to plant an idea in the mind of business heir Robert Fischer, rather than steal one.

"It's an amazing movie in terms of the imagery, I mean, there's never been anything like it. It's so creative, it's wild, and it's a fascinating film. It requires two or three watches to really sort of get all of it, as it is complex, and it moves all over the place," Ben Shapiro said.

While Ben praised Christopher Nolan's Inception overall, he explained that it fell short of the top spot on his list because the third dream level, in his view, resembles a video game, making it feel surreal. He also felt the film went "one layer too deep," making it a bit too complex.

"The only reason it's not near the top of my list, it takes on a sort of video game vibe, particularly the lowest layer of the dream, which is taking place in this sort of alpine area. It feels like that to me, but again, I understand why people disagree," Ben Shapiro remarked.

Born on July 30, 1970, Christopher Edward Nolan is a British-American filmmaker. He is married to British film producer Emma Thomas, whom he met at University College London and married in 1997. The couple has three children together: Flora, Rory, and Magnus.

