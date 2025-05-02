"It's just more disordered, more confusing for the child": Matt Walsh claims children living with gay parents are worse than being in foster care

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh is making headlines once again for his controversial take on LGBTQ+ parenthood, as he claimed that children placed with gay parents were worse off than those in foster care.

On May 1, 2025, Walsh appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show and defended foster care, saying that it was still better than the child being adopted by a gay household, despite it not being the best option.

Although he acknowledged that the foster home scenario was not ideal, he also claimed that same-sex parents caused confusion and instability for children.

"A child being in foster care is far from an ideal scenario. It's very, very sad. A child going to two gay parents, I think, is worse... It's just more disordered, it's more confusing for the child," Walsh said.

His statements led Carlson to ask him how he came to the conclusion and whether or not it was intuitive. Matt Walsh replied, claiming that there were many studies that favored his beliefs.

“There's been a lot of studies done about it. But honestly, you can look at the studies, people will fact-check, and they're there. I don't need studies for this,” he said.

Covering a similar topic in an episode of The Matt Walsh Show, Walsh attacked gay couples who practise surrogacy, describing it as “human trafficking by definition.”

More about Matt Walsh’s early career as a broadcaster and his anti-LGBTQ+ statements.

Matt Walsh first entered broadcasting in 2010, co-hosting WZBH 93.5 FM's The Matt and Crank Program based in Delaware.

According to an article by the Southern Poverty Law Center, his tenure at the station was filled with controversy. It included an alleged event where Walsh peer-pressured a colleague into pulling down his pants so he could fire a taser at him, despite the person's protest.

As a result, the station was forced to let him go, although he would later come back and stay until 2015. Walsh pivoted to blogging, but continued to voice out his thoughts, particularly when it came to topics such as planned parenthood. He later landed a job at The Daily Wire in 2017.

In December 2023, Walsh made the headlines for his controversial comparison wherein he stated that it would be preferable for a child to lose a limb than be raised by a pair of gay parents.

“They’re not meant to have kids because they cannot ever have kids because kids are meant to have both a mom and a dad… it’s far better for a child to be raised lacking one of his arms than to be raised lacking one of his parents,” he said on the Daily Wire’s The Matt Walsh Show.

In a recent episode on the show, Matt Walsh claimed that the decrease in acceptance of same-sex marriage was indicative of a growing public skepticism toward progressive policies.

