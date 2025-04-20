"It’s for science"—Matt Walsh urges Elon Musk to send him and Candace Owens to space to prove its "exploration is real"

On April 19, 2025, American political commentator Matt Walsh took to X to address Candace Owens, reviving their long-running debate over space missions and the credibility of NASA's moon landing. In the post, Walsh tried to convince Owens that space exploration is real, commenting:

"I have personally given @RealCandaceO my speech about space exploration many times, and it’s just not sinking in. At this point, the only answer is for Elon to send us both up on one of his rockets so I can prove that space exploration is real. Come on, Elon. It’s for science," Matt Walsh wrote.

The remark came after Candace Owens criticized Matt Walsh for believing the 1969 moon landing occurred. Owens called the moon landing "fake and gay" and urged Matt to accept that NASA's Apollo missions had connections with "occultism and satanic rituals." She made these claims in the April 18, 2025, episode of her talk show, Candace.

According to Owens, the mission was meant to be an "antichrist movement" to make people believe in man. She urged viewers to verify this information, asserting that it was true.

Candace Owens supported her claims by referencing a podcast transcript from the Science History Institute about American rocket engineer Jack Parsons. The transcript described him as having a "devil-may-care attitude" and being involved in "occult practices" and "s*x-cult" rituals.

Owens urged Walsh to learn more about the establishment of the 1969 Apollo program, led by NASA, before making any further claims. She went on to challenge Walsh.

"I'm challenging you, Matt Walsh, once again until you say Candace, you were right, space is not real, I'm just a guy and grew up with little astronaut figurines, and I can't let it go because a little boy in me doesn't want to say no," she said.

Candace Owens' dismissal from The Daily Wire

According to CNN, Candace joined The Daily Wire in 2021. However, after a few antisemitic responses and her views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, she garnered a lot of backlash, which ultimately led to her dismissal.

CNN also noted that in November 2023, Ben Shapiro, The Daily Wire co-founder, who is Jewish, publicly criticized Owens for her “disgraceful” remarks, accusing her of projecting “faux sophistication” on the topic. Without directly naming Shapiro, Owens responded with an alleged dig at Ben, stating that one “cannot serve both God and money."

Candace Owens on the set of "Candace" in Nashville, Tennessee. (Image via Getty)

“Candace, if you feel that taking money from The Daily Wire somehow comes between you and God, by all means, quit,” Shapiro stated in response.

On March 22, 2024, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing made an X post announcing Candace Owens' exit from the company.

"Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship," the post read.

The same day, Candace officially confirmed her departure from the Daily Wire on X.

"The rumors are true- I am finally free," she wrote.

With over 4.2 million subscribers on YouTube, Candace Owens comments on political views, social issues, and current events. She also hosts a self-titled podcast on her channel.

