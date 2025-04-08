Candace Owens addresses Russell Brand's accusations, argues it is a "reasonable expectation" from victims to "report the crime before 25 years"

American commentator Candace Owens addressed the recent charges against Russell Brand during the April 8, 2025, episode of her Candace podcast on YouTube.

Her comments came after a BBC News report published on April 4, 2025. The report stated that Brand had been charged with alleged r*pe, indecent assault, and s*xual assault dating from 1999 to 2005.

Owens emphasized the complexity of such cases, describing it as “a push and a pull situation… where you just don’t know which side is more rational.” However, she pointed to what she viewed as a fair expectation when it came to reporting s*xual crimes:

"I think that’s a reasonable expectation—to say at least report the crime before 25 years", Owens said.

In her podcast video, Owens questioned the ability of the accused to defend themselves after decades have passed.

"To be clear first and foremost, how do you defend yourself when you are being accused of something that you did 26 years ago?" Owens asked.

Elaborating on her argument, Owens explained that in some cases, a crime is reported soon after it happens. However, the police fail to act due to a lack of technology or strong evidence. In such situations, it makes sense to expect delayed justice years later once tools like DNA testing improve.

However, Owens argued that this is not the case with Russell Brand. The actor and comedian was now facing criminal charges for alleged crimes committed decades ago. She further questioned how justice can be fairly pursued when the crime wasn't even reported in the first place.

Owens then addressed the personal toll of such cases. She reflected on the impact of these accusations on Brand’s family, particularly his wife, who is now expecting their fourth child.

"I think about how unfathomable it must be for Russell Brand's wife … I mean that (the news of Brand's accusations) would just completely rip a hole through your life", Owens remarked

Russell Brand faces multiple criminal charges, says he's grateful for the opportunity to defend himself

2024 Republican National Convention: Day 4 (Image via Getty)

On April 4, 2025, The Guardian reported Russell Brand had been officially charged with multiple serious offenses. According to the report, he faced one count each of indecent assault, r*pe, and oral r*pe, as well as two counts of s*xual assault. These charges followed a lengthy police investigation into allegations spanning nearly two decades.

As per the reports, the Metropolitan Police also confirmed that the charges stem from allegations made by four separate women. Det. Supt. Andy Furphy, who is leading the investigation, made a public appeal, encouraging anyone affected by the case to come forward.

In his official statement, he said:

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers...The Met’s investigation remains open, and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police."

He also stated that a "dedicated team of investigators" would be available via email. Additionally, victims and survivors could avail necessary support by contacting the independent charity R*pe Crisis.”

Russell Brand responded to the alleged criminal accusations on social media. As reported by The Express Tribune, on April 4, Brand posted a video on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, titled “My Response.”

"I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court and I’m incredibly grateful for that,"Ruseell Brand remarked.

In the video, he asserted that he “never engaged in non-consensual activity," and expressed his gratitude for the "opportunity to defend" himself.

In recent years, the 49-year-old has shifted his focus from acting and stand-up comedy to podcasting. He now streams daily on his Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast on Rumble, discussing politics, spirituality, and wellness.

