"They're s**t, aren't they?": Russell Brand attributes Snow White's failure to people seeing "fairy stories" as if they're to do with "human beings"

Recently, actor Russell Brand took to his podcast, attributing Snow White's reported failure to people interpreting "fairy stories" as if they were about "human beings.” In the March 27 episode of Under the Skin with Russell Brand podcast, the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor talked about the movie and shared his thoughts on the matter.

In a clip of the podcast, which he uploaded on X on March 27, he claimed that moviemakers today are producing remakes because they reportedly just wanted to make money. Suggesting the same, he said:

“I know what it's like to have a movie come out and expect that that movie is going to do really, really well and then that movie doesn't do well…"

Stating that these remakes don’t turn out to be very good, he said:

“When you watch them, they're sh*t, aren't they? They're all odd. The original Snow White, this is sometimes a little bit boring, isn't it? At least they are dealing with profound archetypal concepts such as the dark mother will poison innocence if the dark mother ain't controlled....”

For context, according to the Blast’s March 26 report, the live-action Snow White movie was allegedly riddled with controversy, ranging from the social media posts of the actress, Rachel Zegler, and Gal Gadot, to backstage conflicts and expensive reshoots.

As the film debuted with $87 million globally, the media outlet also reported that following the backlash, Disney executives started to examine what went wrong. As per the same outlet, Snow White's release struggled due to a combination of bad marketing choices, production issues, and public outcry.

Russell Brand talked about Snow White's failure at the box office as the movie failed to make an impact as of yet

Talking further about the alleged reason behind the recent Snow White movie’s failure, which was released on 21 March, Russell Brand said in his March 27 podcast episode:

"Firstly, Snow White came out and you could tell for ages it wasn't going to be very good. All they want to do with things like Thumbo or the new Pinocchio is make money…”

He explained further:

“The dark female energy [of the dark mother]. The seven incomplete men, I'm talking about archetypes here, the same like political correctness stuff. The seven incomplete men will try through interfacing with the feminine to actualize, but they need the forces of nature. That's why she was talking about birds and stuff.”

Further discussing more about it and explaining how the characters in these stories are not “human beings,” he said:

“But until the complete man, the prince comes, the feminine cannot fully awaken. The thing that people do wrong is they analyze fairy stories as if they're to do with human beings instead of deep psychic archetypes.”

According to Forbes' March 25 article, Snow White received a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite an audience score of 74%, the film is still underperforming at the box office as of now.

According to a study published by The Numbers on March 24, the movie made $87 million worldwide during its opening weekend, with only $43 million coming from domestic markets.

It has grossed a total of $92.6 million globally, including $48.7 million in the US and Canada and $43.9 million in other regions. The domestic debut was lower than expected, coming in at $42.2 million, according to final weekend figures revealed on Monday.

As per Collider's March 26 report, Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler play the main characters in the film, which has long been the subject of intense criticism. The studio has faced criticism for allegedly altering the original plotline and pressuring Zegler to refrain from making political remarks in public.

On the other hand, as of now, the makers of the movie have not commented on the numbers.

