"It was actually a little bit boring"- Russell Brand claims he went to a Diddy white party but did not get a "whiff of baby oil"

On his podcast, Stay Free with Russel Brand, aired on Rumble, Actor Russell Brand recently claimed that he had attended a "Diddy white party" when a fan remarked, "You did take invites from Diddy!".

Ad

On 29 March 2025, Russell Brand uploaded a clip of the podcast on X, captioned:

"Yes, I DID go to a Diddy party, like EVERYONE in Hollywood. It was quite boring actually, and I didn’t get a WHIFF of baby oil"

In the clip, Russell confirmed going to a "white party" and labeled it "boring". He then talked about "not sniffing baby oil" when the rapper passed by him and humorlessly remarked:

Ad

Trending

"If Diddy would pass by me I would ask him, what brand of baby oil are you using man, it smells tight", Russell said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Russell Brand further spoke about the "white party" in a clip posted by him on YouTube Shorts, captioned:

"I went to a Diddy party, But.."

In the clip, Russell gave further information on the white party held by the American rapper and record producer. Russell talked about going to the white party and spending most of the party with Canadian comedian and actor Tom Green.

He further mentioned his early return from the party and expressed his relief about his early return. Russell continued:

Ad

"I left around 6-7 o'clock as I was married at that time. I'm pretty glad I did, as there is a lot of stuff going on in the parties I'm not qualified to handle."

He also claimed to dedicate his life to God and acknowledged how he had both denied and accepted certain life choices, one of which he mentioned is "not hanging out with the rapper".

Ad

"He took me on an enforced holiday to Vegas" - Russel Brands' take on Diddy in a 2010 clip resurfaced

Russell Brand at People's Assembly Against Austerity Hold Demonstration And Festival (Image via Getty)

In a 2010 clip from Black Tree TV that has resurfaced on the internet, an interviewer asked actor and comedian Russell Brand about working with the rapper on the film Get Him To The Greek.

Ad

In the clip, Brand labeled Sean Diddy Combs as an "intense man" who has come from humble beginnings and now has gained power. Brand also talked about how he took him on an "enforced holiday to Vegas".

Recently, an old clip of their Vegas trip has resurfaced on the internet. Fans are speculating that Brand seems uncomfortable in the video.

In the clip, the rapper is evidently making statements like:

"We are going on a date, a guy's night for 48 hours", adding: "If you go to Vegas for 48 hours and, somebody doesn't go to the hospital then it wasn't a success"

Ad

In response, Brand humorously said:

"I'm putting myself at your mercy puffy."

The rapper's remarks toward Russell have gained significant attention online, with fans speculating that Russell looks uncomfortable in the clip, especially amid the Sean Diddy Combs scandal.

Since the Sean Diddy Combs scandal is currently receiving significant attention, the resurfacing of these clips, along with claims made by Russell Brand on attending the "white parties", are raising many speculations.

However, the true intentions behind the clips and any other legal connections between Russell and the rapper have not been proven or admitted by Russell himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback