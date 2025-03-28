What are the latest allegations against Diddy? Male photographer sues the Bad Boy Records founder over alleged assault and threat

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing yet another lawsuit accusing him of s*xual battery. Citing court documents, TMZ on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, reported that a man from Southern California filed the suit in the New York County Supreme Court alleging that the rapper assaulted him on the sets of an advertisement in either 2022 or 2023.

Ad

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

The man, who filed under the pseudonym John Doe, described himself as a "photographer/ production assistant." Per TMZ, he claimed that while filming the "high-profile" commercial, he "struck up a conversation" with Combs, who invited Doe to his trailer. Once there, Diddy coerced the man to perform oral s*x on him in exchange for career opportunities.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doe is being represented by Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee. Last October, Buzbee announced he was representing 120 alleged victims of Combs. Since then, several of them have filed lawsuits against the rapper, making similar allegations.

The lawsuit alleges that Diddy invited the photographer to his trailer to discuss the latter's career

According to court documents cited by TMZ, Diddy allegedly invited John Doe to his trailer, presenting it as a career opportunity. Though hesitant, Doe felt he couldn't refuse the chance to work with the rapper.

Ad

However, instead of discussing his career, the Bad Boy Records founder allegedly demanded that he perform oral s*x on him. According to the documents, Combs told the photographer:

"If you s*ck right I'll make your career take of."

The lawsuit claimed that the implications of the rapper's alleged remark were clear: that if Doe didn't perform the act to the rapper's "satisfaction," his "career would be over."

Ad

Combs at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty

According to an article by USA Today, the photographer, in his complaint, called the alleged incident "blatant s*xual quid-pro-quo."

Ad

The accuser claimed that the threat forced him to comply. He added that when Diddy climaxed, he reportedly told Doe to hold his s*men in his mouth "like a squirrel. Per the legal documents, the photographer, a straight male, refused to do so. Combs then allegedly threatened him with physical violence before kicking him out of the trailer.

According to the lawsuit, in its aftermath, the accused had to go back to work "grappling not only with the trauma of the situation." It adds that John Doe suffered "immeasurable emotional and mental pain and trauma" as a result. Further, the photographer is suing for s*xual battery and damages, with a request for a jury trial.

Ad

Diddy's legal team issued a statement to TMZ denying the allegations, writing:

"No matter how many lawsuits are filed—especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims—it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s*xually assaulted or s*x trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The rep added that they would fight the claims in court.

Diddy was arrested last September on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is set to begin May 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback