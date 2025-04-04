"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity"— Russell Brand responds to charges of s*xual assault on social media

British comedian and actor Russell Brand has responded publicly to multiple s*xual assault charges brought against him by the UK authorities. In a video posted to his X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Friday, April 4, 2025, Brand stated:

"I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes."

His response came just hours after London's Metropolitan Police announced five charges related to alleged offenses against four women between 1999 and 2005.

Russell Brand, a 49-year-old former film star and comedian known for roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek, was officially charged by the Metropolitan Police on April 4, 2025. He is accused of one count of indecent assault, one count of oral r*pe, one count of r*pe, and two counts of s*xual assault, as reported by Associated Press News on April 4.

In his response, Russell Brand acknowledged his troubled past with addiction and reckless behaviour. However, he firmly denied the allegations against him, stating:

"I drug addict, s*x addict and an imbecile," but firmly denied ever being a rapist. "I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord," he said in his video. "But what I never was was a rapist."

Russell Brand's UK court date set as Florida move raises questions about possible extradition

According to the authorities, the alleged crimes took place in two locations: Bournemouth, a town in southern England, and the Westminster area of London. Brand has been summoned to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2, 2025. His court date is expected to be the first public step in what could be a lengthy legal process, as reported by Deadline on April 4.

Since the initial joint media investigation in September 2023 by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, Russell Brand has consistently denied the allegations. At the time, he described the reporting as "baroque attacks" and maintained that his past relationships were "absolutely, always consensual," as stated by Deadline.

In the video posted on his Instagram and X, Russell Brand expressed relief at finally having his "day in court."

"I'm now gonna have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," he said.

He also criticized the timing and political nature of the case, saying:

"The law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people."

He ended the video with a message to his followers:

"In the meantime, you lot stay free."

According to Deadline, Russell Brand currently resides in Florida, United States, after relocating from Oxfordshire, England. His move has raised questions about whether the UK government will pursue his extradition. If Brand does not return voluntarily, the Home Office may need to issue a formal request through U.S. authorities.

However, when asked about this, the Home Office referred inquiries to the Crown Prosecution Service, which declined to comment on any extradition plans.

According to Associated Press News, the current charges follow an 18-month police investigation initiated after four women came forward in 2023 through a joint media report.

Following the original report, the BBC also issued a public apology, admitting that past complaints may have been mishandled during Brand's tenure with the broadcaster between 2006 and 2008, as stated by Associated Press News.

