Russell Brand is facing a lawsuit accusing him of sexual abuse in the UK

Russell Brand is facing a s*xual assault lawsuit, the first known legal case brought against him in the UK. According to The Sun newspaper, a claimant filed a "personal injury s*xual assault" case on February 6, 2025, and is claiming damages.

The legal action was reportedly filed at London's High Court, which comes after the Metropolitan Police in London already submitted the evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The claimant has chosen to remain anonymous in the filing, with the case referred to as "AGX v Brand," according to the newspaper. The legal firm Remedy Law is reportedly acting for the claimant.

Brand is not new to allegations of s*xual assault. He previously faced allegations of s*xual assault from four separate women as revealed by investigation efforts of The Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023.

At the time, Brand denied any of the allegations, saying that all of his s*xual relationships were "absolutely always consensual." He further claimed that the allegations were a targeted smear campaign against him.

Russell Brand's history of s*xual assault allegations

As mentioned, Russell Brand has faced claims of r*pe, s*xual assault, and emotional abuse from four different women, with alleged events happening between 2006 and 2013. According to NPR in September 2023, citing Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches' joint report, four women claimed that Brand s*xually assaulted them while he was a BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 presenter and then as an actor in Hollywood films. The report further said:

"Others have made a range of accusations about Brand's controlling, abusive, and predatory behavior."

An accompanying report from The Sunday Times was posted shortly after the initial report, released on September 16, 2025. It said that the investigation started because they received allegations against Russell Brand in early 2019 about how he treats women.

After that, The Times said that reporters have interviewed "hundreds of sources," from those who knew or worked with Brand, including his ex-girlfriends, family, and other celebrities.

On November 4, 2023, NPR reported further details about the joint investigation report, stating that one of the women was 16 when Brand allegedly s*xually assaulted her. The comedian-turned-broadcaster reportedly forced her to perform oral s*x on him. Brand was allegedly in his early 30s when the incident happened.

The same NPR report mentioned that a s*xual assault lawsuit against him was filed with New York Supreme Court on November 4, 2023, by a woman named Jane Doe. The claimant accused him of exposing himself to her in full view of the cast and crew during the production of the movie Arthur in July 2010.

He reportedly then followed her into the bathroom where he proceeded to assault her while a crew member guarded the door from the outside. She further claimed to continue suffering "extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear" because of the s*xual assault and abuse.

With the latest s*xual assault lawsuit, Russell Brand could be facing extradition to the UK from the US, where he is reportedly now living full-time. In the meantime, the authorities, including the Crown Prosecution Service, will have to determine whether any legal proceedings will be happening.

