What are the charges against Russell Brand? Metropolitan Police cite assault allegations by four women

British actor and comedian, Russell Brand, faces multiple s*exual offense charges, which consist of r*pe alongside indecent assault and s*xual assault. The Metropolitan Police revealed the charges on April 4 after completing their investigation, as reported by People on April 4, 2025.

Between 1999 and 2005, four women have accused Brand of s*xual offenses. Brand, 48, has denied any wrongdoing and is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 2. The Metropolitan Police detailed four charges against Brand, according to the BBC.

A woman has accused Brand of r*pe to the Bournemouth authorities in 1999. A second woman has alleged an indecent assault in Westminster in 2001. A third victim has reported an incident of oral rape and s*xual assault in Westminster during 2004. A fourth woman filed a complaint of s*xual assault in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

These allegations surfaced following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches in September 2023. The documentary featured multiple women accusing Brand of serious s*xual misconduct. After its broadcast, Scotland Yard received additional complaints, prompting a criminal investigation, as reported by People on April 4.

In response to the charges, Brand released a video statement on X (formerly Twitter) on April 4, denying the accusations.

"What I never was, was a rap*st. I've never engaged in non-consensual activity. I'm now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I'm incredibly grateful for that," he stated.

Russell Brand's legal proceedings continue amid civil lawsuit

His legal representatives have not made additional public statements. Meanwhile, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) urged against public speculation, emphasizing that criminal proceedings are ongoing. They also stated that Russell Brand has the right to a fair trial, as reported by Associated Press News.

Jaswant Narwal of the CPS stated:

"We have today authorized the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of s*xual offenses. We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023."

According to Associated Press News, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the investigation remains open. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy stated:

"The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers. The Met's investigation remains open, and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police."

Brand, who is believed to be in the United States, has been summoned to appear in court in London. If he does not return voluntarily, authorities may pursue extradition, as reported by the BBC on April 5, 2025.

In addition to the criminal charges, a civil case was filed against Brand in February 2025. An anonymous woman, referred to as AGX, lodged a lawsuit in the High Court in London, seeking damages for personal injury and s*xual abuse. While details of this case remain undisclosed, it is separate from the criminal proceedings, as reported by The Standard on March 3.

Born in Essex, Russell Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian before transitioning into television and film. The show Big Brother's Big Mouth launched his career path, as he became the program's prominent host after developing from the Big Brother reality TV show's spin-off.

He later hosted shows for MTV and the BBC, and also acted in Hollywood films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek.

However, Russell Brand's career has been marked by controversies. In 2008, he was involved in a scandal over inappropriate phone calls to Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, which aired on BBC Radio 2. The incident, known as "Sachsgate," led to widespread public backlash and his resignation from the BBC.

Russell Brand is scheduled to appear in court on May 2, where he is expected to enter a plea.

