When was Russell Brand married to Katy Perry? Actor shares their marriage did not work out for "normal human reasons"

English comedian and actor Russell Brand recently opened up about his past marriage to pop star Katy Perry. During the latest episode of his Stay Free with Russell Brand podcast, the 49-year-old reflected on their relationship, calling Perry an “extraordinary massive star” and explaining that their marriage ended for “normal human reasons.”

Ad

On April 4, 2025, Brand shared a video clip from his podcast on X, where he addressed the reasons behind their split.

"When I was married to Katy Perry, there wasn’t anything off-key with her, nor was she involved in anything nefarious… Our marriage didn’t work out for normal, human reasons. I have nothing but respect for her!", Russell Brand explained.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to the Hello! magazine article dated September 16, 2023, Russell Brand and Katy Perry married on October 23, 2010, while vacationing in India. At that time, Perry was 25 and Brand was 35. Their marriage happened a year reportedly after their first meeting on the set of Brand's film Get Him to the Greek, where Perry had a cameo.

However, 14 months later, Russell filed for a divorce in December 2011, which Perry allegedly got to know via text message. Post their divorce, Perry got engaged to Orlando Bloom in February 2019, and Russell Brand tied the knot with Laura Gallacher, with whom he fathered three children.

Ad

In the aforementioned podcast clip, Brand acknowledged that he deeply respects Perry, even though they have different political views. He explained that his disagreement with her views is a normal aspect of human nature and not a feeling of animosity. He even pointed out that he doesn’t always seem to agree with his current wife Laura Brand's opinion.

"Even though I obviously disagree with her political views, I probably disagree with some of my wife’s political views—my beloved wife, Laura Brand’s political views—so, you know… You always disagree with people, don’t you?", Brand added.

Ad

Katy Perry reflects on her past relationships, says she is no longer attracted to “narcissists”

Katy Perry visits The SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

During her September 5, 2024, interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Katy Perry opened up about her past relationships, reflecting on how her romantic preferences have evolved over the years.

Ad

"I’m no longer attracted to narcissists", she stated.

Ad

Although she did not explicitly mention Russell Brand, the term “narcissist” stands out because Brand had previously described himself in similar terms.

As reported by Daily Jang on September 4, 2024, in his 2015 documentary, BRAND: A Second Coming, the actor had openly referred to himself as "an egotist" and "a f**ing narcissist", adding “I’m your narcissist", referring to Perry. The documentary also included Brand’s criticism of Perry’s pop-star lifestyle, which he dismissed as "vapid" and "vacuous".

Ad

During the Call Her Daddy episode, Perry also delved into the unhealthy traits she now avoids in relationships.

"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it. Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won’t help", Katy Perry explained.

At present, Katy Perry is a judge on the popular American singing show American Idol. She is also preparing for her upcoming global concert series, The Lifetimes Tour. Russell Brand, on the other hand, is busy with his daily podcast Stay Free with Russell Brand, where he critiques mainstream media, government policies, and promotes alternative wellness practices.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More