When was Candace Owens fired from the Daily Wire? Joe Rogan says they "created a monster" by firing her from the media house

Candace Owens was one of the topics discussed when comedian Dave Smith appeared on the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on April 4, 2025. Notably, Rogan addressed the consequences that emerged after Owens was fired from The Daily Wire in March of last year.

Joe was speaking about Candace Owens, saying that her show is streaming on YouTube, and Dave stated in his reply that Owens' show is receiving a better response compared to other TV shows. Rogan addressed the response to Candace Owens’ show by saying:

“It’s phenomenal. It’s like they created a monster with her when they when they fired her from The Daily Wire, they created a monster. She can’t be stopped. Because she’s hitting all the f**king third rails that no one wants to touch. She’s got a six hour presentation on how Brigitte Macron is a man. It’s f**king six hours plus long.”

Dave Smith continued by alleging that Candace Owens might get sued so that she does not share similar opinions in the future, and that multiple lawsuits might have already been filed against her.

Joe Rogan said that people are losing their jobs and getting fired for different reasons, specifically with those who are involved with the media. On the other hand, Dave responded by stating that there is a possibility to obtain better ratings by covering controversial news and getting the “worst outcomes by spending a lot. Joe said in his reply:

“Can’t do it, can’t do it because you get too much money from the pharmaceutical drug companies.”

Dave mentioned that if the media had to be dependent on ratings, they could have made multiple shows based on Jeffrey Epstein every day and would have emerged as the best show on television.

Smith mentioned that the show would have worked on any particular hour on any network, including MSNBC, CNN, or Fox News.

Candace Owens had a feud with Ben Shapiro before leaving The Daily Wire

Owens confirmed her exit from the media company on March 22, 2024. She shared a post through her official account on X (formerly Twitter), where she added a link to her self-titled official website and wrote:

“The rumors are true – I am finally free.”

According to The Wrap, Candace Owens and the founder of The Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro, were having problems with each other for some time, specifically when Owens began covering the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Shapiro once allegedly approached Owens, telling her to quit.

However, former CEO of The Daily Wire Jeremy Boreing later shared a post on X in November 2023, confirming that he and Shapiro do not intend to fire Owens. Boreing mentioned that Shapiro was not an executive of the company and added:

“Even if we could, we would not fire Candace because of another thing we have in common – a desire not to regulate the speech of our hosts, even when we disagree with them. Candace is paid to give her opinion, not mine or Ben’s. Unless those opinions run afoul of the law or she violates the terms of her contract in some way.”

Apart from her work at The Daily Wire, Candace Owens previously served as the CEO of Degree180 and has accumulated four million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she frequently shares videos.

