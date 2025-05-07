How many Grammys does Chappell Roan have? Songstress chooses the "best voice in rock" on Ann Wilson's podcast

Chappell Roan talked about the “best voice in rock” on the May 6 episode of Ann Wilson’s After Dinner Thinks podcast, where she and Lucy Dacus discussed fashion, life, and music. Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, first released her EP School Nights with Atlantic Records but was dropped after it didn’t do well. In 2023, she released her first album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, which received strong praise from fans and critics.

Chappell Roan's success over the years has also gotten her an assortment of awards and nominations. The songstress has been nominated six times for the Grammy Award and has won it once. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, she bagged all six nominations, which included Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Album of the Year, among others. The songstress ended the night with a Grammy for Best New Artist.

During her conversation on the After Dinner Thinks podcast, Roan told host Ann Wilson, referring to her as the best voice in the rock music genre.

“I think you have the best voice in rock,” she said.

The 27-year-old further raved about her band, Heart's iconic song, Barracuda. According to Chappell Roan, nothing made her feel more powerful than the time she sang the song at the Austin City Limits festival in 2024.

“I was like, ‘actually, this is the coolest song ever. And I feel like a rock star!,” said Roan.

Lucy Dacus joined the conversation, adding:

“I remember when you were like, ‘I’m gonna cover this because I want to feel what it feels like in my body to be a rocker like that.'”

Ann Wilson also provided her two cents about the song.

“A song like that… you can’t hold it in like that. It has to be an independence of the soul where you just let it go and you go, ‘what the f–k? This is a physical event,” she replied.

The 74-year-old veteran singer has been part of Heart since the early 1970s. Wilson helped Heart become one of the pioneers of hard rock, selling over 35 million albums worldwide. In 2006, Ann Wilson was inducted into Parader's list of Greatest Rock Vocalists of All Time and is also part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Chappell Roan implores recording labels to provide "livable wage and health care" to artists in her Grammy acceptance speech

2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Source: Getty

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, 2025, at California's Crypto.com Arena. In her Grammy acceptance speech, she demanded that the recording labels pay proper wages and healthcare to artists, especially the developing ones.

“I told myself that if I ever won a Grammy and got to stand up here before the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and health care, especially to developing artists," said Roan.

She talked about her own struggles in the industry after the commercial failure of her debut EP:

"I got signed so young—I got signed as a minor. When I got dropped, I had zero job experience under my belt, and like most people, I had… quite a difficult time finding a job in the pandemic and [could not] afford insurance. It was devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and dehumanized. If my label had prioritized it, I could have been provided care for a company I was giving everything to. Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection," she added.

The songstress also spoke about the importance of the trans community and pledged her continued support on the red carpet that night. Speaking to GLAAD hosts Anthony Allen Ramos and Chrishell Stause, Chappell Roan said:

“It’s brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist and they will never, no matter what happens, take trans joy away. I would not be here without trans girls. So just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you and I’m trying my best to stand up for you in every way that I can.”

As per an op-ed published for The Hollywood Reporter, Chappell Roan's Grammy speech was critiqued by Jeff Rabhan, a former music executive. However, the Missouri native was supported by artists like Charli XCX, who even donated to help developing artists afford healthcare.

