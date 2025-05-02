“EVERYBODY CHEERED”- Netizens react as Chappell Roan will reportedly feature in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10’ as a guest judge 

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 is bringing in a bunch of celebrity guest judges, including Grammy-winning singer Chappell Roan, for its upcoming milestone tenth season, leading to numerous fan reactions.

Ad

On Wednesday, May 1, 2025, Paramount+ released a new trailer of the American reality competition television series. The trailer teased the singer joining the new slate of guest judges, who will be helping contestants figure out how to take over the Werk Room.

“Do any of you queers have something s*xy I can slip into?” says the 27-year-old singer in the trailer after she enters the Werk Room in drag with wig, cap, and robe. Chappell Roan is also seen posing with the contestants for a selfie, and later on the judges' panel dressed up in a doll look.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Paramount+ dropped the new trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 featuring Chappell Roan as a guest judge, fans were quick to express their thoughts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. A fan, @arslan_baloch__, commented:

“EVERYBODY CHEERED.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans also welcomed the American singer-songwriter joining the reality TV show as a judge.

“Omg, Chappell Roan on All Stars 10?! Yasss, that’s gonna be iconic! She’s gonna bring all the drama and talent. I’m so here for it!” a fan commented.

“Get ready for the ultimate talent showdown!” another X user wrote.

“Chappell Roan joining RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 as a guest judge? Serve incoming!” another fan added.

Ad

“This season just got even more fabulous…,” a fourth user added.

While many fans were happy to see the HOT TO GO! singer joining RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 as a guest judge, some were also not impressed.

“I finally get to skip an episode!” an X user added.

“We don’t want it,” another user commented.

From Chappell Roan to Ariana Grande: Here are all the guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10

Released on Wednesday, May 1, 2025, the one-minute and forty-three-second-long trailer of the upcoming season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race sees many familiar celebrity faces. Besides Chappell Roan, Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are also set to join the reality TV show as guest judges. The trailer sees them teasing:

Ad

“The witches will see you now!”

Ad

The video clip also confirms Buffy The Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar, American actor and playwright Colman Domingo, and American rapper Ice Spice as guest judges.

About RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10

The upcoming season of RuPaul's Drag Race will feature a record-breaking cast of 18 queens competing in the "Tournament of All Stars." Notably, these contestants will be split up into three groups of six and high performers will be moving to the next bracket.

Ad

These three groups include the "pink" bracket, which comprises Jorgeous, Lydia B. Kollins, Kerri Colby, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Tina Burner, and Nicole Paige Brooks. The second group is the "purple" group and it consists of Alyssa Hunter, Acid Betty, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Denali, Daya Betty, and Ginger Minj.

Meanwhile, the third group of contestants is the "orange" team. It includes Aja, Deja Skye, Bosco, Olivia Lux, Irene the Alien, and Phoenix.

Ad

Notably, RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 10 will premiere on May 9, 2025, on Paramount+, starting with two episodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More