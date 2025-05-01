When did Chappell Roan audition for 'The Voice’? Singer recalls the producer "did not even look up from his phone" during her tryout

Chappell Roan recently opened up about an experience during an interview with W Magazine, which was published on April 30, 2025. The incident Roan recalled was the time when she auditioned for The Voice. Now a big star, Roan had her fair share of struggles. For the unversed, she auditioned for The Voice when she was 15, and for America's Got Talent, when she was around 13.

Recalling her experience from The Voice, Chappell Roan told W Magazine that her experience was one of the "scariest" ones.

"When I auditioned for The Voice, I was 15... By the way, when I did the Voice audition, the producer or whoever the f*ck was watching did not even look up from his phone," she added.

The singer further revealed that during the audition she sang a capella version of Rihanna's 2012 hit track Stay.

"He was like, 'OK, next.' And I went up there and sang a cappella, the scariest thing ever. He never really looked at me," the Grammy winner said.

She added:

"I sang Stay, by Rihanna. That was when the Bruno Mars song When I Was Your Man was really big, and I thought I was so unique in switching it around and singing When you were my man and making it about gender. But every girl was like, 'I’m switching it around.'"

In a separate interview for the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2025, Chappell revealed that she was happy that they did not select her for the reality show.

Chappell Roan shared her experience with her audition for America's Got Talent, when she was 13

During the latest interview, Chappell Roan did not just open up about an audition for one reality show. She went ahead and spoke about auditioning for another popular show called America's Got Talent. Roan confirmed that she was only 13 at the time.

She discussed the audition, adding that she eventually did not qualify for the same.

"With America's Got Talent, I was 13, and we flew to Austin, Texas, and waited in line with thousands of people at 4 am. I sang True Colors, by Cyndi Lauper. Did not make it either," she said.

As per reports by The Hollywood Reporter, Chappell entered the industry after immense struggle. Her entry was fixated after she got a chance to be an opener at Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour. Over the years, Chappell had become a big name in the music industry.

She had also reportedly become the artist to have the "biggest daytime set" at Lollapalooza last year. The singer has further bagged a Grammy Award this year in the Best New Artist category. Meanwhile, she received five more nominations at the same awards show.

In March 2025, Chappell Roan released The Giver. It is her first song in the country music genre. The singer has also conducted her debut concert tour called The Midwest Princess Tour. The tour began in September 2023 and was concluded in October 2024.

On March 14, Chappel spoke on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, and confirmed that she had an album upcoming and that it would be under the pop genre.

