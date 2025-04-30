Barbra Streisand has announced her new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, which is set to release on June 27, 2025. Barbra will collaborate with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey for one of the tracks. As netizens learned about the joint project featuring these three powerhouse vocalists, a wave of reactions began stirring across the internet.

For this album, the eight-time Grammy-winning singer has joined hands with several iconic names in the music industry. However, netizens are very excited about the ONE HEART, ONE VOICE track, in which Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande will feature with Barbra.

A fan reacted on X:

"omg imagine the decibels."

"3 divas on one track? the universe isn't ready for that level of chaos and neither is my vocal range lol 💜," another fan commented.

"This collab is going to be epic! Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, and Barbra Streisand together on one track sounds like perfection. Can't wait for June 27th! Their vocals are going to blend so beautifully," one more fan reacted.

"this is kinda one of the greatest things to ever happen in the history of music ever what the hell ???????, a user commented.

Fans seem excited to see a piece created by three "divas" and music "icons" of different eras.

"The divas of the 70s, 90s and 2010s joining forces is something i never knew i needed," a user wrote on X.

"THIS IS LITERALLY THE POP ICONS OF THREE DIFFERENT DECADES," another fan commented.

The same fan enthusiasm can be witnessed in the comments of Barbra Streisand's album announcement post on Instagram.

Fans' reactions to Barbra Streisand's collaboration with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey (Image via Instagram/@barbrastreisand)

Barbra shared a post on April 30, 2025, announcing this new album for which she has partnered with many singers. The fans of other partners are also frenzied about this album.

More details about Barbra Streisand's new album

The album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, is a sequel to Barbra Streisand's 2014 album, Partners. As per the April 30 Billboard report, the album consists of 11 tracks, including 10 duets and one single featuring Barbra, Mariah, and Ariana. In her announcement post, Barbra shared her feelings in the caption as follows:

"I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too."

She further added,

"I admire all of them… and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."

Barbra Streisand's new album is packed with collaborative tracks with vocalists across different ages and genres. It includes:

THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE with Hozier

MY VALENTINE with Paul McCartney

TO LOSE YOU AGAIN with Sam Smith

THE VERY THOUGHT OF YOU with Bob Dylan

LETTER TO MY 13 YEAR OLD SELF with Laufey

ONE HEART, ONE VOICE with Mariah Carey & Ariana Grande

I LOVE US with Tim McGraw

SECRET O' LIFE with James Taylor

FRAGILE with Sting

WHERE DO I GO FROM YOU? with Josh Groban

LOVE WILL SURVIVE with Seal

The first duet of the upcoming album, THE FIRST TIME EVER I SAW YOUR FACE, is available on streaming platforms worldwide.

