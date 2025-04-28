“Girl we’re tired. Please go away” — Netizens divided as Charli XCX seemingly teases a “brat summer round 2”

The brat summer trend, sparked by the Brat music album by Charli XCX, became a viral sensation last year. Although Charli XCX said goodbye to it during Coachella 2025, the pop star hinted at "brat summer round 2" in a TikTok video uploaded on April 27.

Ever since the British pop star talked about the return of the brat summer, netizens have unleashed a flurry of reactions online.

One X user wrote,

"Girl we’re tired. Please go away."

The announcement was met with mixed reactions, with many calling it an overreach.

"she gonna be like those actors that can’t get over their one successful gig?" a user wrote on X.

"Her ego has gotten even bigger since going to America! It makes me not like her music anymore. Not that it’s that great to begin with. Just techno with auto tune upon auto tune," another user reacted.

"Dear god no we don’t need this back. Girl trying to reheat her own nachos but with no chips leftover," one user responded on X.

While many did like the idea of the extension of the "brat summer" and shared that they look forward to the revival.

"GIRL LET’S F GO !!! and don’t listen to the crybabies telling you the era is too long IT’S PERFECT THE WAY IT IS!!!!" a fan wrote on X.

"Brat summer round 2? Charli, you've already set the bar so high, I don't know how you're going to top the first one! But knowing you, it’s gonna be iconic. I’m READY!!" another fan commented.

"Charli never fails to deliver! Ready for all the fun and chaos of brat summer round 2!" a user expressed on X.

While the reactions were divided on X, fans showed their support in the comments on Charli XCX's TikTok video.

Screenshot of fans' comments on Charli XCX video (Image via TikTok/@charlixcx)

The British pop star uploaded another video on TikTok, explaining that "it is really hard to let go of ‘Brat’" for her. She further describes how attached she is to the album.

A quick overview of Brat Summer's popularity

British pop singer Charli XCX released her album Brat on June 7, 2024, which became a viral sensation. From memes to brand campaigns, the popularity of the album and its lime green esthetics was all over the internet.

The neon green theme of the album took center stage in ad campaigns, merchandise, and even politics. Former Vice President Kamala Harris also hopped on to this trend during her election campaign in 2024.

The popularity of the album, which was released in the summer, led fans to coin the term brat summer. However, its popularity had gone beyond the summer. Inspired by the album's virality, Collins Dictionary declared the term 'brat' the word of 2024 and defined it as an "adjective characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude."

While the pop star has said goodbye to the album on different occasions, recently at Coachella, it appears that the brat trend is not yet over. With the latest announcement, Charli has created a buzz online. Nonetheless, her fans appear to be excited for "round 2."

