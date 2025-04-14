"BRAT SUMMER 2.0?" — Internet reacts to Charli XCX's photo with Billie Eilish, Lorde and Troye Sivan at Coachella

On April 13, 2025, Charli XCX shared a bunch of photos on social media, including one where she posed with Lorde, Billie Eilish, and Troye Sivan after her Coachella performance. The caption of the images, posted on X and Instagram, read:

"ty coachella <3."

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, Charli took the Coachella stage with guest appearances from all three artists. Troye Sivan was the first to join her, performing their 2024 track Talk, Talk. Shortly after, Lorde appeared on stage for a performance of Everything Is Romantic. Charli was finally joined by Billie Eilish to perform Guess, another 2024 release in which the latter was featured.

The post, which was uploaded to both Instagram and X, garnered massive attention from netizens who flooded the social media platforms with their reactions. The X post gained about seven million views, while the Instagram one gained over a million likes. One netizen (@Angelica_Reed1) tweeted:

"BRAT SUMMER 2.0?"

Many other netizens shared similar reactions.

"The best guests," a user wrote.

"Troye, Lorde, Charli, and Billie? They’re basically the Avengers of pop right now, 2015 avengers btw," read a tweet.

"Looks like you all had a blast! Coachella vibes are the best," wrote another user.

A lot of other users also complimented Charli XCX's set on day two of the Coachella.

"Top show I’ve seen in my career," one user remarked.

"Legendary!!!" tweeted YouTube from its official X account.

"My vibes right here," read a tweet.

Charli XCX booked the private Guess Jeans compound for an exclusive after-party

After two days of Coachella filled with numerous performances, Charli XCX hosted a lavish and exclusive after-party at the Guess Jeans compound. According to Vogue, celebrities such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Julia Fox, Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Justin Bieber were spotted at the event.

After her Coachella performance, Charli was up at the DJ booth for an intimate set with her fiancé George Daniel. She performed Guess once again, only this time for a more exclusive audience.

The 32-year-old singer further made headlines after wearing a specific sash at the exclusive party. In viral photos, it was noticed that the sash read "Miss Should Be Headliner." For the unversed, day 2 of Coachella was headlined by Green Day.

Charli XCX's apparent dig at the popular rock band garnered mixed reactions from netizens. Overall, fans seemingly loved Charli's performance at the music festival. Day two of the Coachella also had star performers like Travis Scott, T-Pain, ENHYPEN, Hanumankind, Blonde Redhead, and many others.

The rest of the three dates of the annual music and art festival are April 18, 19, and 20. The headlining sets include performances from Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. The second week includes artists like Missy Elliott, Parcels, Tyla, Benson Boone, Lola Young, Indo Warehouse, and Maribou State, to name a few.

