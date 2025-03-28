"The intro of dandelions is ETHEREAL"— Internet reacts as Ariana Grande releases Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead featuring six new songs

Ariana Grande released the deluxe version of her latest studio album, Eternal Sunshine, on Friday, March 28, 2025. The extended version reportedly consists of six additional songs after the original one had 14 tracks already. The list of songs includes Dandelion, Warm, Twilight Zone, Past Life, Hampstead, and Intro (End of the World) Extended.

For those unversed, Ariana dropped the original album last year, on March 8. In July 2024, the singer revealed that an extended version of the album was in the process of making. In an episode of Shut Up Evan podcast at the time, Ariana Grande, however, confirmed that it wouldn't be dropped anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the recent release of the deluxe version has garnered responses from the singer's fans. A lot of them seemed quite excited about this new release by Ariana. In many tweets, users even made special mention to tracks like Dandelion, Hampstead and Past Life. A user (@Ariforlife100) tweeted:

"The intro of Dandelion is ETHEREAL 😭."

Another fan wrote on X:

"DANDELION BEING HER BEST SONG OMG."

"Past Life and Dandelion got me HOOKED," wrote another one.

"Let’s go, misss that angelic voice," commented a netizen.

The platform further got flooded with more compliments from fans. A user tweeted:

"ALBUM OF THE YEAR!!! ♡📦."

"Twilight and Hampstead songs of the year," explained a fan.

"The Intro and Hampstead. Those hit hard 😭," added a tweet.

A short film accompanying Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead will release soon

While Ariana Grande had seemingly impressed her fans with the new deluxe version of her 2024 studio album, another surprise is waiting for them. On Sunday, March 30, a short film accompanying this aforementioned extended version will be shown in four cities.

The screening of the short film titled Brighter Days Ahead will happen in Boca Raton, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York City. The announcement was initially made by Ariana through her Instagram stories.

Ariana first shared details about the short film on March 12, 2025. According to reports by Billboard, both the short film and the deluxe version of the album were scheduled to be released on the same date, Friday, March 28.

The cover art for the teaser for the short film was a close-up photo of Ariana Grande's hands grabbing a peach-shaped purse. In a teaser dropped on March 26, the singer was back at the Brighter Days memory-wiping clinic, which she first introduced in the music video of the 2024 track We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).

In the teaser of the film, she is back at the clinic at a seemingly older age, as per Billboard. While the singer was sitting in a wheelchair, a distorted offscreen voice could be heard saying:

"Is there a Peaches here? Peaches?"

Fans further appeared to be extremely excited with the short film as well, as they have been for the latest extended version by Ariana.

