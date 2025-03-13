"Get that oscar and grammy girl" - Netizens react to Ariana Grande making her directorial debut with short film Brighter Days Ahead

Ariana Grande is set to make her directorial debut with the short film Brighter Days Ahead. The film, co-directed by Christian Breslauer, will be released alongside the deluxe edition of her last studio album, Eternal Sunshine.

Ad

On March 12, Ariana Grande teased her directorial debut with a short trailer for the film, which featured a robotic voice saying "Welcome back, Peaches". The phrase was seemingly a callback to a character from her 2024 music video, We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love). The upcoming short film will notably be a sequel to the music video.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Grande's 2024 video dealt with the concept of memories and a journey of love, loss, and recovery. It was inspired by the 2004 romantic drama, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which Grande references in her album. The sequel, Brighter Days Ahead, will be released on March 28, 2025.

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

Fans took to X to react to Ariana Grande's directorial debut, with many being excited about the singer's new venture. One X user wrote:

"Get that oscar and grammy girl."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Oh Ariana, the singer, dancer, songwriter, rapper, actress, producer, makeup mogul, and director that you are," another user exclaimed.

"No, it’ll just be the first time she takes her rightful credit," a person alleged.

"I think this will spark a whole new direction for her career. This needs to lift off, but I think it will," a fan remarked.

Ad

Fans continued to share their thoughts on Grande's upcoming directorial debut:

"She will get Oscars next year," an X user commented.

"Ariana is co-directing?? I fear this film will leave us all emotionally wrecked," a netizen chimed in.

Meanwhile, some X users alleged that Grande was inspired by Taylor Swift:

"She wanna be Taylor so bad," a fan alleged.

"Its going to be taylor's all too well or jlo's this is me now i fear," another user jibed.

Ad

From acting debut to new album: A look back at Ariana Grande's successful 2024

"Wicked" Australian Premiere - Source: Getty

Ariana Grande had an eventful 2024 as she dropped her much-awaited seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in March 2024 via Republic Records. The album's title was inspired by Michel Gondry's cult classic romantic drama, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Ad

The album opened at number one on the Billboard 200 in the United States. Three singles were released ahead of dropping the album, out of which two - Yes, And? and We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) made it atop the Billboard Hot 100. The album was nominated for three Grammy awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Dance Pop Recording. However, Ariana Grande won none of the categories.

Ad

In an interview with Variety in January this year, Ariana Grande revealed that the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine is close to being ready. She only wanted "her children to miss her for two seconds." Speaking about the edition, she said:

"It’s a very special project. I’m excited to surprise [my fans] with it at some point, but I’m still mulling over the timing in my head. The album is so concise, and I didn’t want to add songs just for the sake of it. The new tracks are short, but they really count."

Ad

Last year also marked another big milestone in Ariana Grande's career as she returned to the big screen for the fantasy musical, Wicked directed by Jon M. Chu. The singer plays the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the film, which is set in the Wizard of Oz universe. The film is based on the Broadway musical of the same name, which is their fourth-highest-running theatrical show of all time.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grande was accompanied by an ensemble cast, including Cynthia Erivo as Wicked Witch of the West, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. The 2024 version was part 1 of the two-part franchise. The second part will hit theaters on November 26, 2025.

Wicked also received 10 nominations at the 2025 Oscars, including Grande's nod in the Best Supporting Actress category. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after her nomination, she said:

Ad

"I can’t believe it. It’s very surreal. It is just the absolute honor of my life. Getting to play Glinda was the greatest gift of my life, so just to be recognized in this way for that is an unfathomable honor. And I’m so deeply moved and grateful, and it is far beyond comprehension."

Ad

Alongside her co-star Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande also performed one of the most popular tracks from Wicked, Defying Gravity, at the 2025 Academy Awards. The duo were openers of the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback